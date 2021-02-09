 

AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 – February 5, 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 08:00  |  19   |   |   

February 9, 2021

AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 – February 5, 2021)

AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 185,263 of its own common shares in the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, at an average price of €85.75 per share. The consideration of the repurchase was €15.89 million.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on October 21, 2020. AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €300 million. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1,686,507 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €147.42 million.

The share buyback is due to be completed in the first half of 2021. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and perform transactions on its behalf. It is intended that the shares will be cancelled following repurchase.

The share buyback is implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 23, 2020. The share repurchase program is conducted within the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will continue to inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback-overview

About AkzoNobel

We’ve been pioneering a world of possibilities to bring surfaces to life for well over 200 years. As experts in making coatings, there’s a good chance you’re only ever a few meters away from one of our products. Our world class portfolio of brands – including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon – is trusted by customers around the globe. We’re active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It’s what you’d expect from the most sustainable paints company, which has been inventing the future for more than two centuries.

Not for publication – for more information

Media Relations Investor Relations
T +31 (0)88 – 969 7833 T +31 (0)88 – 969 7856
Contact: Joost Ruempol
Media.relations@akzonobel.com 		Contact: Lloyd Midwinter
Investor.relations@akzonobel.com

 

Safe Harbor Statement
This report contains statements which address such key issues as AkzoNobel’s growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, products in the pipeline and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered, and it should be under-stood that many factors could cause forecast and actual results to differ from these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, developments in raw material and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions such as the impact of pandemics. Stated competitive positions are based on management estimates supported by information provided by specialized external agencies. For a more comprehensive discussion of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.
.

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 – February 5, 2021) February 9, 2021 AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 – February 5, 2021) AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) has repurchased 185,263 of its own common shares in the period from February 1, 2021, up to and including February 5, 2021, at an average price …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
AkzoNobel no longer intends to acquire Tikkurila and continues to focus on Grow & Deliver strategy
02.02.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 25, 2021 – January 29, 2021)
28.01.21
AkzoNobel confirms intent to acquire Tikkurila with binding proposal for €31.25 per share, with due diligence supporting value creation opportunity
26.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 18, 2021 – January 22, 2021)
19.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 11, 2021 – January 15, 2021)
18.01.21
AkzoNobel proposes to acquire Tikkurila for €31.25 per share, to create superior and sustainable value for all stakeholders
12.01.21
AkzoNobel share buyback (January 4, 2021 – January 8, 2021)