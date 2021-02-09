Okko Sport Deploys Verimatrix Anti-Piracy Technology

Having sought a more efficient approach to the ever-present battle against piracy, Okko Sport is one of the latest organizations to integrate Verimatrix Watermarking into its own broadcasts. Invisible to viewers, forensic watermarking helps gather real-time information about specific pirated content while also instantly blocking pirated broadcasts.

“Okko Sport offers users a unique opportunity to watch the English Premier League, MLS, Italian Cup, Bellator and ATP250 tournaments in high quality and with a lot of possibilities - choice of soundtrack, multi-view, fast switching,” said Oleg Manzha, General Director at Okko Sport. “This is a completely different level of user experience and immersion in the sport. I am pleased to announce our collaboration with Verimatrix, one of the leaders in digital content protection. I am sure that thanks to this cooperation, more users will be able to appreciate the benefits of Okko Sport.”

“Okko Sport’s viewers look forward to some of the world’s most anticipated athletic events,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer at Verimatrix. “We’re pleased to help streaming services such as Okko to more robustly protect their content as well as their business. With proactive, intelligent anti-piracy technologies, streamers add a powerful layer of deterrence against pirates.”

About Okko Sport

Okko Sport is a sports broadcasting service with subscription access. Okko Sport offers viewing of matches in Ultra HD with the ability to select an audio track. You can watch matches simultaneously on three devices, switching between games in applications on all popular platforms. Visit https://okko.sport.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

