Anika to Issue Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, March 4, 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care, today announced that the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results after the close of the market on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and hold its investor conference call and webcast on the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business highlights.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-855-327-6837 (toll-free domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) and providing the conference ID number 10012940. A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. An accompanying slide presentation also can be accessed via the Anika investor relations website. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.