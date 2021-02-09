 

The Capital Group holds 10.03% of Galapagos shares

Mechelen, Belgium; 9 February 2021; 22.01 CET; regulated information – Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a new transparency notification from The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received a transparency notification on 5 February 2021 from The Capital Group Companies, Inc., that it holds 10.03% of the current 65,411,767 outstanding Galapagos shares. The Capital Group Companies, Inc. thus crossed above the 10% threshold of Galapagos’ voting rights by purchase of voting securities on 22 January 2021. The full transparency notice is available on the Galapagos website.

About Capital Group
Capital Group controls Capital Bank & Trust Company and Capital Research & Management Company through its direct subsidiary Capital Group International, Inc. (“CGII”), controls four CGII investment management companies (Capital International, Inc.; Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl; and Capital International K.K.), which all together hold 6,563,320 of Galapagos’ voting rights, consisting of ordinary shares (6,559,874) and equivalent financial instruments (right to recall lent American Depository Shares) (3,446), which represents 10.03%.

About Galapagos
Galapagos NV discovers and develops small molecule medicines with novel modes of action, several of which show promising patient results and are currently in late-stage development in multiple diseases. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3 through to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis, and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines. More information at www.glpg.com.

1  Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market



 

 

