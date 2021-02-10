Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Joby Aviation for revolutionary eVTOL aircraft

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck to Joby Aviation for their revolutionary all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which is expected to commence commercial operations in 2024. Garmin has decades of experience deploying certified avionics solutions to new markets and this is continued with the touchscreen G3000 integrated flight deck for eVTOL aircraft in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market. The G3000 integrated flight deck has amassed extensive field service history, and with this derivation of the system into the eVTOL segment, it leverages that proven experience while offering advanced integration functionality in a compact design with unparalleled capabilities.

Joby Aviation has selected the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin has a remarkable track record of developing innovative and reliable products,” said Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “They are market leaders in this space and we’re proud to have their advanced technology onboard.”

“We are excited and proud of this strategic relationship with Joby Aviation to provide the advanced Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “To be selected and trusted by Joby, an industry leader in this new market, is truly an honor. Garmin looks forward to continuing our extensive history of proven success in introducing innovative avionics technologies aligned with our vision for urban air mobility and the broader aviation industry. We are confident the G3000 will ultimately help Joby provide advanced, efficient, and scalable air taxi services for years to come.”

The modular Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck boasts light weight and vibrant high-resolution flight displays that support navigation, communication and flight sensor solutions and integrates seamlessly with Joby’s aircraft systems. Specifically tailored to meet the needs of eVTOL aircraft, the G3000 system that will be featured in Joby’s eVTOL aircraft delivers enhanced capabilities to optimize their air mobility service through tight integration with the vehicle mission computer and tailoring of flight guidance display indications. Further, the G3000 will be architected to provide the ability to efficiently facilitate future system upgrades as the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry continues to evolve.