 

Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Joby Aviation for revolutionary eVTOL aircraft

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck to Joby Aviation for their revolutionary all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, which is expected to commence commercial operations in 2024. Garmin has decades of experience deploying certified avionics solutions to new markets and this is continued with the touchscreen G3000 integrated flight deck for eVTOL aircraft in the Urban Air Mobility (UAM) market. The G3000 integrated flight deck has amassed extensive field service history, and with this derivation of the system into the eVTOL segment, it leverages that proven experience while offering advanced integration functionality in a compact design with unparalleled capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005156/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Garmin Ltd!
Long
Basispreis 113,26€
Hebel 9,05
Ask 1,17
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 149,28€
Hebel 5,54
Ask 1,87
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Joby Aviation has selected the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

Joby Aviation has selected the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Garmin has a remarkable track record of developing innovative and reliable products,” said Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt. “They are market leaders in this space and we’re proud to have their advanced technology onboard.”

“We are excited and proud of this strategic relationship with Joby Aviation to provide the advanced Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck for their revolutionary eVTOL aircraft,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director, aviation. “To be selected and trusted by Joby, an industry leader in this new market, is truly an honor. Garmin looks forward to continuing our extensive history of proven success in introducing innovative avionics technologies aligned with our vision for urban air mobility and the broader aviation industry. We are confident the G3000 will ultimately help Joby provide advanced, efficient, and scalable air taxi services for years to come.”

The modular Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck boasts light weight and vibrant high-resolution flight displays that support navigation, communication and flight sensor solutions and integrates seamlessly with Joby’s aircraft systems. Specifically tailored to meet the needs of eVTOL aircraft, the G3000 system that will be featured in Joby’s eVTOL aircraft delivers enhanced capabilities to optimize their air mobility service through tight integration with the vehicle mission computer and tailoring of flight guidance display indications. Further, the G3000 will be architected to provide the ability to efficiently facilitate future system upgrades as the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) industry continues to evolve.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck selected by Joby Aviation for revolutionary eVTOL aircraft Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), today announced a long-term agreement to provide the state-of-the-art Garmin G3000 integrated flight deck to Joby Aviation for their revolutionary all-electric vertical takeoff and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Cyclo Therapeutics Presents Positive Data from Clinical Development Program for Lead Candidate, ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years of Chief With Completely Reimagined 2022 Indian Chief Lineup
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Garmin prevails in Philips patent dispute
27.01.21
Garmin unveils Lily, its smallest smartwatch with big style
26.01.21
Garmin announces EASA approval for the GI 275 electronic flight instrument
26.01.21
Garmin: Halten die Freitzeittrends nach der Corona-Pandemie an?
20.01.21
Garmin Honored with Consecutive On-Time Delivery Awards from Airbus Helicopters
19.01.21
Garmin Ltd. schedules its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call
13.01.21
Garmin receives consecutive Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.09.20
33
Garmin - Valueaktie oder dem Untergang geweiht?