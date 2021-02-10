 

Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) today announced that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences and invited investors to participate via webcast.

SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 25, 2021
Fireside Chat at 12:00pm Pacific Time / 3:00pm Eastern Time

Cowen Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Fireside Chat at 9:50am Pacific Time / 12:50pm Eastern Time

The live webcasts can be accessed under the Investor Info section of the "company" tab at www.illumina.com. Replays will be posted on Illumina’s website as soon as possible after the event and will be available for at least 30 days following.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.



