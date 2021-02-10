Accenture Launches New Business Group with VMware to Help Organizations Move to the Cloud Faster

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced an expanded partnership and the launch of a dedicated business group that will help organizations adopt a ‘cloud first’ strategy — accelerating migration to the cloud, building modern apps more rapidly, and using the cloud as a foundation for innovation and new business models, ultimately realizing greater value.

Accenture and VMWare partner to launch a new business group (Photo: Business Wire)

The Accenture VMware Business Group represents a new multi-year, multi-million-dollar investment from the two companies, which have a relationship spanning more than two decades. The new business group brings together dedicated professionals with deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud native and application modernization and security across key industries. Supported by approximately 2,000 Accenture cloud professionals trained in VMware products and services, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help clients tap into the powerful capabilities and elasticity of the cloud — which has become essential to quickly scaling business services, operating efficiently and enabling innovation at scale.

The new business group is part of Accenture Cloud First, which Accenture launched in 2020 with a $3 billion investment in new capabilities, solutions, partnerships and client engagements to help clients shape, move and operate their businesses in the cloud.

“Cloud is the single most powerful tool for mastering change,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “As organizations accelerate their move to the cloud and edge over the next few years, the Accenture VMware Business Group will help deliver the speed, scale and security they need to fundamentally reinvent their businesses and create more value.”

The Accenture VMware Business Group will invest in joint go-to-market and sales operations, training of more Accenture practitioners in VMware technologies and the development of new service offerings, assets and accelerators underpinned by VMware technologies. The two companies will also develop pre-engineered vertical industry solutions, including a platform to help telecommunications companies accelerate the rollout of 5G and edge computing services.