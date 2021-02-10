 

Sera Labs Unveils ImmunD₃ an Important New Offering to the Nutri-Strips Product Line; Launches New Digital E-commerce Website to Amplify Consumer Awareness

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) more than 50 percent of people worldwide have Vitamin D insufficiency. In response, Sera Labs, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holdings (OTCQB: CURR), announced today that it is unveiling “ImmunD₃,” a convenient, science-backed oral thin-film that provides a weekly dose of Vitamin D (40,000 IU) as a part of its Nutri-Strips line of novel and innovative vitamins and supplements. Sera Labs has also launched an easy-to-navigate, e-commerce website at Seralabshealth.com and Nutristrips.com to further facilitate consumer awareness and to provide availability of this beneficial health promoting product. Sera Labs continues its initiatives to introduce other innovative product offerings for both the health and wellness, beauty, and pets categories.

All Nutri-Strips products are expertly-designed using the RAD₃ (Rapid Activation Delivery) oral thin film strip technology offering targeted supplement dosing that activates directly on the tongue, eliminating the need for water, chewing or struggling to swallow pills.

“While Americans are becoming more wellness-focused, the ability to dedicate the necessary time is becoming less and less each year. Sera Labs’ once weekly 40,000 IU’s of Vitamin D leverages the science of rapid delivery for on-the-go and instant activation,” said Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer. “The innovation of Nutri-Strips oral thin-film is a game changer in the nutraceutical sector and we believe that ImmunD₃ and our other Nutri-Strips products are leading the evolution of the dietary supplement industry with a focus on getting people the supplements they need in a fast, easy, and efficient way. In addition to our new e-commerce website, we are also launching a national TV advertising campaign in order to reach consumers, helping boost our robust omnichannel marketing strategy and to increase awareness for the brand.”

Vitamin D plays an important and well-established role in keeping the body’s immune system running efficiently. A recent study suggests a strong correlation between COVID-19 and Vitamin D deficiency as 82.2 percent of COVID-19 patients studied were also deficient in Vitamin D.

Visit www.seralabshealth.com to learn more about “ImmunD₃” and other high-quality products.

About SeraLabs

Sera Labs is a trusted leader in the health, wellness, and beauty sectors of innovative products with cutting edge technology and superior ingredients such as CBD. Sera Labs creates high quality products that use science-backed, proprietary formulations. Its more than 20 products are sold under the brand names Seratopical, SeraLabs, and Gordon’s Herbals. Sera Labs sells its products at affordable prices, making them easily accessible on a global scale. Strategically positioned in the growth market categories of beauty, health & wellness, and pet care, Sera Labs products are sold in major national drug, grocery chains and mass retailers. The company also sells products under private label to major retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as direct-to-consumer (DTC), via online website orders, including opt-in subscriptions. For more information visit: www.Seralabshealth.com and follow us on Instagram at @theseralabs, Twitter, or on Facebook or contact: press@theseralabs.com

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

