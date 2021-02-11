 

Latest Court Decision in Favor of Veolia Paris Court of Appeal Dismisses Suez and Upholds Veolia's Rights

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 11:39  |  29   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The validity of Veolia's (Paris:VIE) scheme to acquire Suez group is confirmed today. Since February 3, Veolia has seen its positions upheld on several occasions.

Paris’s Court of Appeal confirms the decision of the French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) on September 24, 2020, which considered Veolia was not in a pre-offer period as of August 30, 2020, as alleged by Suez. As a consequence, Veolia could validly acquire, on October 5, 2020, 29.9% of the share capital of Suez held by Engie. This acquisition has paved the way for a tender offer for the remainder of the capital that Veolia does not hold.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 20,42€
Hebel 10,58
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 24,87€
Hebel 8,23
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Veolia recovered its shareholder rights on February 3, 2021 and filed a tender offer on February 8for the entire share capital of Suez in order to complete the merger between the two groups.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latest Court Decision in Favor of Veolia Paris Court of Appeal Dismisses Suez and Upholds Veolia's Rights Regulatory News: The validity of Veolia's (Paris:VIE) scheme to acquire Suez group is confirmed today. Since February 3, Veolia has seen its positions upheld on several occasions. Paris’s Court of Appeal confirms the decision of the French Stock …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
The French Stock Exchange Authority publishes the notice of filing of Veolia's public tender offer for the capital of Suez
08.02.21
Key Terms of Veolia’s Draft Offer Document
08.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
08.02.21
ROUNDUP: Regierung und Gericht bremsen Veolia bei feindlicher Suez-Übernahme aus
08.02.21
Veolia setzt nun auf feindliche Übernahme von Suez
07.02.21
Veolia Announces the Filing of a Tender Offer for the Entire Share Capital of Suez in Order to Complete the Merger Between the Two Groups
07.02.21
Veolia Amends Its Declaration of Intent Relating to Its Tender Offer for Suez
04.02.21
Veolia Environnement: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital
03.02.21
Veolia Shareholder’s Rights in Suez Fully Confirmed
02.02.21
Veolia's stake in Suez is neither for sale nor for trade.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
669
VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF