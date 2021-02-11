ORYZON Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted to iadademstat for Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

The compound is currently in Phase II



Now has orphan designation in both U.S. and EU

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company’s first-in-class LSD1 inhibitor iadademstat for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Iadademstat is an investigational, oral, small molecule covalent inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1, a chromatin remodeler that interacts with a variety of transcription factors involved in leukemia and other cancers.

“Receiving Orphan Drug Designation for iadademstat in AML is an important recognition of the role that new drugs with new mechanisms of action may bring to this patient community, where we do not yet have any potentially curative medicines besides stem cell transplant. Iadademstat is showing a high overall response rate of 85% in our ongoing clinical Phase II study ALICE, with a rapid onset of action and with durable responses. In addition, we have seen a good safety and tolerability profile in the combination treatment with azacitidine. Future Phase II clinical trials in further combination treatments of AML are planned for the second half of this year,” said Oryzon’s Global Head of R&D and CSO, Dr. Torsten Hoffmann.