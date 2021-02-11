 

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2021

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of January 31, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

  		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
01/31/2021 54,929,187  

Total gross of voting rights: 54,929,187

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,883,187

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment




