 

Lysogene Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate the Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in the US with LYS-GM101 for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 08:00  |  28   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for LYS-GM101, the company’s gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis, a serious, pediatric, life threatening disease. LYS-GM101 builds on Lysogene’s extensive experience in direct to CNS adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)-based gene therapy clinical development.

The IND clearance follows the recent clinical trial authorization granted by the MHRA in the United Kingdom. Lysogene intends to initiate its global, multi-center, single-arm, two-stage, adaptive-design clinical trial of LYS-GM101 in patients with a diagnosis of early or late infantile GM1 gangliosidosis. The clinical trial will include a safety phase and a confirmatory efficacy phase. The company intends to dose a total of 16 patients, with dosage of the first patient expected in the first half of 2021.

“We are very pleased to receive this IND clearance for LYS-GM101 which completes the MHRA approval received a few weeks ago. It represents a major milestone that marks our second CNS gene-therapy program to enter into a global clinical trial” said Karen Aiach, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene. “This IND clearance once again demonstrates our quality and timely execution, and our strong determination to bring new therapeutic solutions for diseases that currently have no treatment.”

Christine Waggoner, President and Co-Founder of Cure GM1 Foundation added: “Children with GM1 gangliosidosis represent a clear unmet medical need and we are thrilled to see a new therapeutic option entering the clinic, as it brings tremendous hope to families and the entire GM1 gangliosidosis community.”

LYS-GM101 (‘adeno-associated viral vector serotype rh.10 expressing beta-galactosidase’) received orphan drug designation for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis in the European Union and in the US in 2017, as well as Rare Pediatric Disease designation in the US in 2016.

Leading international gene therapy and Lysosomal Storage Disease centers plan to participate in the clinical trial (NCT04273269).

Lysogene is also funding a GM1 gangliosidosis natural history study being conducted by Casimir Trials to collect prospective and/or retrospective videos of children doing certain everyday tasks and behaviors in infantile and juvenile GM1 gangliosidosis (NCT04310163).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lysogene Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate the Gene Therapy Clinical Trial in the US with LYS-GM101 for the Treatment of GM1 Gangliosidosis Regulatory News: Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS) (Paris:LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Lysogene Secures €5 million in Non-Dilutive Financing
25.01.21
Lysogene Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2021
15.01.21
Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract Signed by Lysogene with Kepler Cheuvreux

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
64
LYS.PA (Mkap €22 M) (Cash €33 M) Orphan Disease P3 partner Sarepta (SRPT)