Sustained normalization and further decreased levels of CSF glycosaminoglycan heparan sulfate, a key CNS disease biomarker, observed after three months of intravenous dosing





Reductions in exploratory CSF biomarkers consistent with improved lysosomal function





Reductions in levels of urine glycosaminoglycans following a switch from idursulfase support potential for improved peripheral effects relative to standard of care





Generally well tolerated with safety profile consistent with other enzyme replacement therapies; most frequently observed adverse events of mild or moderate infusion-related reactions





Management will host a webinar for analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced additional positive interim results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ETV:IDS (DNL310) as a potential brain-penetrant enzyme replacement therapy for treating both central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral manifestations of Hunter syndrome (MPS II). The data will be presented later today during a late-breaker session at WORLDSymposium. Denali management will host an analyst webinar today beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss both interim clinical and new preclinical data that will be presented at the conference.

An interim analysis included data on a total of five patients enrolled in Cohort A in the Phase 1/2 study, who all received three months of weekly intravenous doses of DNL310 after switching from idursulfase enzyme replacement therapy on Day 1 of the study. Key results included: