 

Sopra Steria Group Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 January 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 January 2021 are:

  • Total number of shares: 20,547,701
  • Theoretical number of voting rights: 26,628,901
  • Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 26,572,537

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.



Wertpapier


Disclaimer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Umfrage: Deutsche wünschen sich Billigkonto und einfaches Online-Banking
27.01.21
Sopra Steria ernennt Christian Wrage zum Chief Operating Officer (FOTO)
26.01.21
Joboffensive: Sopra Steria sucht 600 neue Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter / Digitalisierung verstärkt Nachfrage nach Beratungsexpertise / Employer-Branding-Kampagne stärkt Arbeitgebermarke
20.01.21
Sopra Steria Group: Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as at 31 December 2020
18.01.21
Sopra Steria: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From January 11st to 15th, 2021