 

Seagen and Astellas Announce Presentation of Results from PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) Pivotal Trial in Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Urothelial Cancer Who Were Ineligible for Cisplatin Chemotherapy

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq:SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) today announced results from the second cohort (cohort 2) of patients in the pivotal phase 2 single-arm EV-201 trial. In the trial, 52 percent of patients who received PADCEV (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) had an objective response (95 percent Confidence Interval [CI]: 40.8, 62.4) and the median duration of response was 10.9 months (95 percent CI: 5.8, NR). Twenty percent of patients had a complete response, the absence of detectable cancer, after PADCEV treatment, and 31 percent had a partial response. Adverse events were consistent with those observed in previous trial data, with the most common all-grade treatment-related adverse events (AEs) being alopecia (51 percent), peripheral sensory neuropathy (47 percent), and fatigue (34 percent).

Cohort 2 of the EV-201 trial evaluated PADCEV in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who had been previously treated with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor, had not received a platinum-containing chemotherapy in this setting, and were ineligible for cisplatin. Urothelial cancer is the most common type of bladder cancer and can also be found in the renal pelvis, ureter and urethra.1

The findings were presented today in an oral presentation as part of the virtual scientific program of the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) (Abstract 394).

“Roughly half of all patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer have comorbidities that make them ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy, and after progression on first-line immunotherapy, there are few effective treatment options,” said Arjun Balar, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Director Genitourinary Medical Oncology Program, NYU Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, NYU Langone Health and an investigator for the trial. “Results from EV-201 cohort 2 indicate that enfortumab vedotin may be an important therapeutic option for these patients.”

“We’re pleased that PADCEV provided meaningful clinical benefit to a group of patients who historically have very few options and may choose not to pursue further treatment for the disease,” said Roger Dansey, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Seagen.

“Fifty-two percent of patients in this study cohort responded to PADCEV – including some patients who showed no detectable cancer following treatment – an important result for people with this difficult-to-treat form of urothelial cancer,” said Andrew Krivoshik, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head, Astellas.

