 

Reckitt Benckiser Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Advance Digital Excellence Globally

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that RB (Reckitt Benckiser), a leading provider of consumer hygiene, health, and nutrition products, is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to accelerate its global digital transformation. With Veeva CRM and Vault PromoMats, RB is bringing together multichannel engagement and content to advance its commercial strategy and drive digital excellence around the world.

“Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats allow us to strengthen our relationships with doctors and medical professionals by delivering the best customer experience across digital channels,” said Nick Cheesman, senior vice president IT, for health, nutrition, eRB, and Greater China at RB. “We now have the commercial and technology foundations in place to enable digital engagement with healthcare and medical professionals which has been accelerated during the pandemic.”

RB replaced multiple systems with Veeva CRM to standardize on a single application for digital content, engagement, and execution. Full visibility into healthcare professional (HCP) interactions gives field teams real-time insights to drive smarter, tailored engagement across digital channels.

Vault PromoMats combines digital asset management with medical, legal, and regulatory review to improve global reuse of content and maintain compliance from creation through distribution in multiple channels. Seamless integration with Veeva CRM enables RB to deliver compliant, approved content at speed so reps can engage in relevant, timely interactions with HCPs.

“RB is leading the way on digital to better meet customers where they are with the information and products they need,” said Rohan Poole, director of commercial strategy at Veeva. “RB’s advanced digital engagement model enables them to drive greater field effectiveness and a personalized healthcare professional experience through digital channels.”

Watch exclusive content from Veeva Commercial & Medical Summit Online, Europe to learn how Veeva is helping leading life sciences companies achieve digital excellence in commercial. Register to access on-demand sessions at veeva.com/Summit.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

