 

Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 6959755. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available for seven days beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Access numbers for this replay are 855-859-2056 (U.S./Canada) and 404-537-3406 (international); conference ID: 6959755.

About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) is a global, patient-dedicated biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. With extraordinary patient focus, Amicus Therapeutics is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases. For more information please visit the company’s website at www.amicusrx.com, and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Investors:
Andrew Faughnan
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
afaughnan@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-3809

Media:
Diana Moore
Head of Global Corporate Communications
dmoore@amicusrx.com
(609) 662-5079

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Amicus’ AT-GAA Shows Clinically Meaningful & Significant Improvements in Both Musculoskeletal and Respiratory Measures in Late-Onset Pompe Disease Compared to Standard of Care in Pivotal Phase 3 PROPEL Study
08.02.21
Amicus Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Fabry Disease Gene Therapy Data at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021
08.02.21
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Positive Initial Clinical Data for CLN3 Batten Disease Gene Therapy at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021
21.01.21
Amicus Therapeutics Announces Presentations and Posters at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021

