Amicus Therapeutics to Announce Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on March 1, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.



Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 877-303-5859 (U.S./Canada) or 678-224-7784 (international), conference ID: 6959755. A live audio webcast and related presentation materials can also be accessed via the Investors section of the Amicus Therapeutics corporate website at ir.amicusrx.com. Web participants are encouraged to register on the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.