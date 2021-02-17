 

Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“Twilio's 65% year-over-year total revenue growth in the fourth quarter continued the strength and momentum we saw throughout an outstanding year of results in which we delivered $1.76 billion in revenue,” said Jeff Lawson, Twilio’s Co-Founder and CEO. “These results reinforced that we are addressing a generational opportunity, and with our acquisition of Segment and strong traction with Flex, we are building the leading customer engagement platform to improve every interaction that businesses have with their customers."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $548.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, up 65% year-over-year, including $23 million from Twilio Segment starting on November 2, 2020 (the date of acquisition). Political traffic also contributed $22.7 million to revenue.
  • GAAP loss from operations of $185.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $93.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $1.13 based on 158.4 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $0.66 based on 137.7 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.04 based on 173.1 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.04 based on 147.3 million weighted average shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $1.76 billion for the full year 2020, up 55% year-over-year, including $23 million from Twilio Segment starting on November 2, 2020 (the date of acquisition).
  • GAAP loss from operations of $492.9 million for the full year 2020, compared with GAAP loss from operations of $369.8 million for the full year 2019.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations of $35.7 million for the full year 2020 compared with non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.8 million for the full year 2019.
  • GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $3.35 based on 146.7 million weighted average shares outstanding in full year 2020, compared with GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, of $2.36 based on 130.1 million weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.23 based on 157.6 million non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2020, compared with non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted, of $0.16 based on 143.0 million weighted average shares outstanding in the full year 2019.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

  • More than 221,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2020, compared to 179,000 Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2019. Active Customer Accounts as of December 31, 2020 include the contribution from Twilio Segment customer accounts.
  • Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 139% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 125% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Twilio Segment results do not impact the calculation of this metric in either period.
  • 4,629 employees as of December 31, 2020.
  • Completed the acquisition of Segment, the market-leading customer data platform, accelerating Twilio's journey to build the world's leading customer engagement platform.
  • Welcomed Jeremiah Brazeau as Chief Technology Officer.
  • Welcomed former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick to the Board of Directors.
  • Released Twilio's first Impact Report, highlighting efforts in social impact and environmental, social and corporate governance areas.

Chief Legal Officer Transition

The Company also announced that Karyn Smith, who has served as Twilio’s Chief Legal Officer since September 2014, has informed the Company of her decision to leave. To ensure an orderly transition and continuity of operations, Smith will continue to serve as Chief Legal Officer until her successor is found and has moved into the role.

Outlook

Twilio is initiating guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021. This guidance includes the revenue contribution from Twilio Segment.

 

 

Q1 FY21

Guidance

Revenue (millions)

 

$526 - $536

Y/Y Growth

 

44% - 47%

Non-GAAP loss from operations (millions)

 

($20) - ($15)

Non-GAAP loss per share

 

($0.12) - ($0.09)

Non-GAAP basic shares outstanding (millions)

 

166

Twilio is also updating its non-GAAP projected tax rate to 22%, which reflects currently available information and could be subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Twilio will host a conference call today, February 17, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET). Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1490367. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay of the call, will be available at https://investors.twilio.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. (ET) on February 24, a replay will be available by dialing (800) 585-8367 (United States) or +1 (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) and entering passcode 1490367.

Twilio intends to use its investor relations website, its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Twilio Inc.

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video and email by virtualizing the world’s communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world’s most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry — from emerging leaders to the world’s largest organizations — to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “forecasts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about: Twilio’s outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, the impact on Twilio and its customers and partners related to COVID-19, Twilio’s expectations regarding its products and solutions, and Twilio's expected business benefits and financial impacts from the Segment acquisition. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Twilio’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the market for communications; the impact of COVID-19 on Twilio and its customers and partners; Twilio’s ability to adapt its products to meet evolving market and customer demands and rapid technological change; Twilio’s ability to comply with modified or new industry standards, laws and regulations applying to its business; Twilio’s ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or sustain profitability; Twilio’s ability to retain customers and attract new customers; Twilio’s ability to effectively manage its growth; Twilio’s ability to compete effectively in an intensely competitive market; and Twilio's ability to successfully integrate Segment and risks that the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Segment may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in Twilio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed on October 29, 2020. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Twilio makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Moreover, Twilio operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks and uncertainties may emerge that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Forward-looking statements represent Twilio’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Twilio undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding Twilio’s results, the following non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed:

Non‑GAAP Gross Profit and Non‑GAAP Gross Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP gross profit and non‑GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non‑GAAP Operating Expenses. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP operating expenses (including categories of operating expenses) as GAAP operating expenses (and categories of operating expenses) adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non‑GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non‑GAAP Operating Margin. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non‑GAAP income (loss) from operations and non‑GAAP operating margin as GAAP loss from operations and GAAP operating margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses as presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate. The Company utilizes a fixed long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the effects of items that can vary in size and frequency. For fiscal 2020, the Company used a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 25%. For fiscal 2021, the Company uses a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 22%, which reflects currently available information, as well as other factors and assumptions. The non-GAAP tax rate could be subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the changes in tax laws and regulations, significant changes in the Company’s geographic earnings mix, or other changes to the Company’s strategy or business operations. The Company will re-evaluate its long-term rate as appropriate.

Non‑GAAP Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Non‑GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders, Basic and Diluted. For the periods presented, Twilio defines non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non‑GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, as GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders and GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, respectively, adjusted to exclude, as applicable, certain expenses presented in the table below.

Twilio’s management uses the foregoing non-GAAP financial information, collectively, to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Twilio’s management believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance, facilitates period-to-period comparisons of results of operations, and assists in comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. Non‑GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and may be different from similarly‑titled non‑GAAP measures used by other companies. Whenever Twilio uses a non-GAAP financial measure, a reconciliation is provided to the most closely applicable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

With respect to Twilio’s guidance as provided under “Outlook” above, Twilio has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net loss per share because stock-based compensation expense cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Operating Metrics

Twilio reviews a number of operating metrics to evaluate its business, measure performance, identify trends, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. These include the number of Active Customer Accounts and Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate.

Number of Active Customer Accounts. Twilio believes that the number of Active Customer Accounts is an important indicator of the growth of its business, the market acceptance of its platform and future revenue trends. Twilio defines an Active Customer Account at the end of any period as an individual account, as identified by a unique account identifier, for which Twilio has recognized at least $5 of revenue in the last month of the period. Twilio believes that use of its platform by customers at or above the $5 per month threshold is a stronger indicator of potential future engagement than trial usage of its platform or usage at levels below $5 per month. A single organization may constitute multiple unique Active Customer Accounts if it has multiple account identifiers, each of which is treated as a separate Active Customer Account. Effective December 31, 2019, we round down the number of Active Customer Accounts to the nearest thousand.

Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate. Twilio’s ability to drive growth and generate incremental revenue depends, in part, on the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with existing Active Customer Accounts and to increase their use of the platform. An important way in which Twilio has historically tracked performance in this area is by measuring the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for Active Customer Accounts. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate increases when such Active Customer Accounts increase their usage of a product, extend their usage of a product to new applications or adopt a new product. Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate decreases when such Active Customer Accounts cease or reduce their usage of a product or when the Company lowers usage prices on a product. As our customers grow their businesses and extend the use of our platform, they sometimes create multiple customer accounts with us for operational or other reasons. As such, when we identify a significant customer organization (defined as a single customer organization generating more than 1% of revenue in a quarterly reporting period) that has created a new Active Customer Account, this new Active Customer Account is tied to, and revenue from this new Active Customer Account is included with, the original Active Customer Account for the purposes of calculating this metric. Twilio believes that measuring Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate provides a more meaningful indication of the performance of the Company’s efforts to increase revenue from existing customers.

For historical periods through December 31, 2019, Twilio’s Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compared the revenue from Active Customer Accounts, other than large Active Customer Accounts that have never entered into 12-month minimum revenue commitment contracts with the Company, in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. For reporting periods starting with the three months ended March 31, 2020, Twilio's Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate compares the total revenue from all Active Customer Accounts in a quarter to the same quarter in the prior year. To calculate the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, the Company first identifies the cohort of Active Customer Accounts that were Active Customer Accounts in the same quarter of the prior year. The Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate is the quotient obtained by dividing the revenue generated from that cohort in a quarter, by the revenue generated from that same cohort in the corresponding quarter in the prior year. When Twilio calculates Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate for periods longer than one quarter, it uses the average of the applicable quarterly Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates for each of the quarters in such period. As a result of the change in calculation of Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate, unless specifically identified as being calculated based on total revenue, any Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates disclosed by our Company in SEC filings, press releases and presentations prior to the date of our press release for the three months ended March 31, 2020, will not be directly comparable to our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates going forward.

Source: Twilio Inc.

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

$

548,090

 

 

 

$

331,224

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

265,969

 

 

 

156,534

 

 

Gross profit

 

282,121

 

 

 

174,690

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

158,856

 

 

 

110,236

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

179,987

 

 

 

106,394

 

 

General and administrative

 

128,569

 

 

 

51,859

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

467,412

 

 

 

268,489

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(185,291

)

 

 

(93,799

)

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(9,426

)

 

 

4,708

 

 

Loss before benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(194,717

)

 

 

(89,091

)

 

Income tax benefit (provision)

 

15,366

 

 

 

(1,156

)

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(179,351

)

 

 

$

(90,247

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(1.13

)

 

 

$

(0.66

)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

158,382,667

 

 

 

137,728,578

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

$

1,761,776

 

 

 

$

1,134,468

 

 

Cost of revenue

 

846,115

 

 

 

525,551

 

 

Gross profit

 

915,661

 

 

 

608,917

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

530,548

 

 

 

391,355

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

567,407

 

 

 

369,079

 

 

General and administrative

 

310,607

 

 

 

218,268

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,408,562

 

 

 

978,702

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(492,901

)

 

 

(369,785

)

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(11,525

)

 

 

7,569

 

 

Loss before benefit from income taxes

 

(504,426

)

 

 

(362,216

)

 

Income tax benefit

 

13,447

 

 

 

55,153

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(490,979

)

 

 

$

(307,063

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(3.35

)

 

 

$

(2.36

)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

146,708,663

 

 

 

130,083,046

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

As of

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

933,885

 

 

 

$

253,660

 

 

Short-term marketable securities

 

2,105,906

 

 

 

1,599,033

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

251,167

 

 

 

154,067

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

81,377

 

 

 

54,571

 

 

Total current assets

 

3,372,335

 

 

 

2,061,331

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

183,239

 

 

 

141,256

 

 

Operating right-of-use asset

 

258,610

 

 

 

156,741

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

966,573

 

 

 

460,849

 

 

Goodwill

 

4,595,394

 

 

 

2,296,784

 

 

Other long-term assets

 

111,282

 

 

 

33,555

 

 

Total assets

 

$

9,487,433

 

 

 

$

5,150,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

60,042

 

 

 

$

39,099

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

243,833

 

 

 

147,681

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

87,031

 

 

 

26,362

 

 

Operating lease liability, current

 

48,338

 

 

 

27,156

 

 

Finance lease liability, current

 

9,062

 

 

 

6,924

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

448,306

 

 

 

247,222

 

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

 

229,905

 

 

 

139,200

 

 

Finance lease liability, noncurrent

 

17,856

 

 

 

8,746

 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

302,068

 

 

 

458,190

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

36,633

 

 

 

17,747

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,034,768

 

 

 

871,105

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

164

 

 

 

138

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

9,613,246

 

 

 

4,952,999

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

9,046

 

 

 

5,086

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,169,791

)

 

 

(678,812

)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

8,452,665

 

 

 

4,279,411

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

9,487,433

 

 

 

$

5,150,516

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2019

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(490,979

)

 

 

$

(307,063

)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

149,660

 

 

 

110,430

 

 

Non-cash reduction to the right-of-use asset

 

38,395

 

 

 

23,193

 

 

Net amortization of investment premium and discount

 

6,789

 

 

 

(4,501

)

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

23,759

 

 

 

23,696

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

360,936

 

 

 

264,318

 

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

13,322

 

 

 

4,511

 

 

Tax benefit related to release of valuation allowance

 

(16,459

)

 

 

(55,745

)

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

13,239

 

 

 

2,491

 

 

Value of donated common stock

 

18,993

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

12,863

 

 

 

 

 

Other adjustments

 

(477

)

 

 

674

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(81,303

)

 

 

(51,357

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(11,636

)

 

 

(20,316

)

 

Other long-term assets

 

(81,908

)

 

 

(18,021

)

 

Accounts payable

 

10,060

 

 

 

17,255

 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

88,340

 

 

 

46,154

 

 

Deferred revenue and customer deposits

 

13,824

 

 

 

2,968

 

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(33,938

)

 

 

(21,138

)

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

(826

)

 

 

(3,501

)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

32,654

 

 

 

14,048

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired and other related payments

 

(333,591

)

 

 

122,749

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

 

(1,636,590

)

 

 

(2,038,422

)

 

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

1,183,459

 

 

 

697,171

 

 

Capitalized software development costs

 

(33,328

)

 

 

(21,922

)

 

Purchases of long-lived and intangible assets

 

(25,805

)

 

 

(45,368

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(845,855

)

 

 

(1,285,792

)

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from a public offering, net of underwriting discount and issuance costs

 

1,408,113

 

 

 

979,123

 

 

Principal payments on debt and finance leases

 

(10,784

)

 

 

(11,046

)

 

Proceeds from exercises of stock options and shares issued in ESPP

 

104,760

 

 

 

57,480

 

 

Value of equity awards withheld for tax liabilities

 

(8,778

)

 

 

(5,412

)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,493,311

 

 

 

1,020,145

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

40

 

 

 

 

 

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

680,150

 

 

 

(251,599

)

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH—Beginning of year

 

253,735

 

 

 

505,334

 

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH —End of year

 

$

933,885

 

 

 

$

253,735

 

 

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Gross profit

 

$

282,121

 

 

$

174,690

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,640

 

 

2,017

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

21,885

 

 

12,401

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

 

 

17

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

306,646

 

 

$

189,125

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

56

%

 

57

%

Research and development

 

$

158,856

 

 

 

$

110,236

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(53,959

)

 

 

(32,624

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(5,005

)

 

 

(1,276

)

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

99,892

 

 

 

$

76,336

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue

 

18

%

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

$

179,987

 

 

 

$

106,394

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(33,848

)

 

 

(18,430

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(15,286

)

 

 

(7,886

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(3,401

)

 

 

(642

)

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

127,452

 

 

 

$

79,436

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue

 

23

%

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

$

128,569

 

 

 

$

51,859

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(33,642

)

 

 

(13,915

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(10

)

 

 

336

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

(20,651

)

 

 

(1,525

)

 

Charitable contributions

 

(6,563

)

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(1,173

)

 

 

(390

)

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

66,530

 

 

 

$

36,365

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue

 

12

%

 

11

%

Loss from operations

 

$

(185,291

)

 

 

$

(93,799

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

124,089

 

 

 

66,986

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

37,181

 

 

 

19,951

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

20,651

 

 

 

1,525

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

6,563

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

9,579

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

12,772

 

 

 

$

(3,012

)

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

2

%

 

(1

)%

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(179,351

)

 

 

$

(90,247

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

124,089

 

 

 

66,986

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

37,181

 

 

 

19,951

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

20,651

 

 

 

1,525

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

6,563

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

9,579

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

5,327

 

 

 

6,007

 

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

(15,743

)

 

 

(1,541

)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(1,791

)

 

 

771

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

6,505

 

 

 

$

5,777

 

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue

 

1

 

%

 

2

 

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted*

 

$

(1.13

)

 

 

$

(0.66

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

0.72

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

0.21

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(0.01

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

Dilutive securities

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

158,382,667

 

 

137,728,578

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities (stock options, restricted stock units and convertible debt)

 

14,716,399

 

 

9,561,497

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

173,099,066

 

 

147,290,075

 

 

* Some columns may not add due to rounding

 

** Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments based on the estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25%.

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

Gross profit

 

$

915,661

 

 

$

608,917

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

8,857

 

 

7,123

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

59,501

 

 

45,267

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

 

 

104

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

984,019

 

 

$

661,411

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

56

%

 

58

%

Research and development

 

$

530,548

 

 

 

$

391,355

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(173,303

)

 

 

(126,012

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(14,606

)

 

 

(7,870

)

 

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

342,639

 

 

 

$

257,473

 

 

Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue

 

19

%

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

$

567,407

 

 

 

$

369,079

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(103,450

)

 

 

(60,886

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(38,915

)

 

 

(27,540

)

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(9,930

)

 

 

(3,692

)

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

415,112

 

 

 

$

276,961

 

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue

 

24

%

 

24

%

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

$

310,607

 

 

 

$

218,268

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(76,301

)

 

 

(70,297

)

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(78

)

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

(21,765

)

 

 

(15,713

)

 

Charitable contributions

 

(18,993

)

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

(2,853

)

 

 

(3,522

)

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

190,617

 

 

 

$

128,736

 

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue

 

11

%

 

11

%

Loss from operations

 

$

(492,901

)

 

 

$

(369,785

)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

361,911

 

 

 

264,318

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

98,494

 

 

 

72,807

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

21,765

 

 

 

15,713

 

 

Charitable contributions

 

18,993

 

 

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

27,389

 

 

 

15,188

 

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

 

$

35,651

 

 

 

$

(1,759

)

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

2

%

 

%

TWILIO INC.

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except shares, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(490,979)

 

 

$

(307,063)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

361,911

 

 

264,318

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

98,494

 

 

72,807

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

21,765

 

 

15,713

 

Charitable contributions

 

18,993

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

27,389

 

 

15,188

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

23,759

 

 

23,696

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

(16,459)

 

 

(55,745)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(8,959)

 

 

(6,727)

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

35,914

 

 

$

22,187

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as a % of revenue

 

2

%

 

2

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted*

 

$

(3.35)

 

 

$

(2.36)

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2.30

 

 

1.85

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

0.62

 

 

0.51

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

0.14

 

 

0.11

 

Charitable contributions

 

0.12

 

 

 

Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

 

0.17

 

 

0.11

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

0.15

 

 

0.17

 

Income tax benefit related to acquisition

 

(0.10)

 

 

(0.39)

 

Provision for income tax effects related to Non-GAAP adjustments **

 

(0.06)

 

 

(0.05)

 

Dilutive securities

 

0.24

 

 

0.21

 

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

$

0.23

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

146,708,663

 

130,083,046

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of dilutive securities (stock options, restricted stock units and convertible debt)

 

10,895,399

 

12,873,540

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

157,604,062

 

142,956,586

* Some columns may not add due to rounding.

** Represents the tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments based on the estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25%.

TWILIO INC.

Key Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Dec 31,
2018

 

Mar 31,
2019

 

Jun 30,
2019

 

Sep 30,
2019

 

Dec 31,
2019

 

Mar 31,
2020

 

Jun 30,
2020

 

Sep 30,
2020

 

Dec 31,
2020

Number of Active Customers (1)

(as of period end date)

 

64,286

 

154,797

 

161,869

 

172,092

 

179,000

 

190,000

 

200,000

 

208,000

 

221,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dollar-Based

Net Expansion Rate (2)

 

150

%

 

142

%

 

141

%

 

132

%

 

125

%

 

143

%

(3)

132

%

 

137

%

 

139

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

$

204,302

 

 

$

233,139

 

 

$

275,039

 

 

$

295,066

 

 

$

331,224

 

 

$

364,868

 

 

$

400,849

 

 

$

447,969

 

 

$

548,090

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue Growth Rate, Year over Year

 

77

%

 

81

%

 

86

%

 

75

%

 

62

%

 

57

%

 

46

%

 

52

%

 

65

%

 

(1) Effective December 31, 2019, we round down the number of active customer accounts to the nearest thousand. Commencing with the three month period ended March 31, 2019, Active Customer Accounts include the contribution from Twilio SendGrid customer accounts from February 1, 2019 (the date of the acquisition). Commencing with the three month period ended December 31, 2020, Active Customer Accounts include the contribution from Twilio Segment customer accounts from November 2, 2020 (the date of the acquisition).

(2) As previously announced in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020, commencing with the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, we calculate our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate by comparing total revenue from a cohort of Active Customer Accounts in a period to the same period in the prior year (the "New DBNE Definition"). To facilitate comparison between the periods presented, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate as presented in the table above, has been calculated as if the New DBNE Definition had been in effect during that period. As a result of the New DBNE Definition, unless specifically identified as being calculated using total revenue, any Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates disclosed by our Company in SEC filings, press releases and presentations prior to the date of our press release for the three months ended March 31, 2020, will not be directly comparable to our Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rates going forward. Commencing with the three month period ended March 31, 2020, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate includes the contribution from Twilio SendGrid from February 1, 2019 (the date of the acquisition).

(3) After adjusting for the extra month of revenue from Twilio SendGrid in January 2020, Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 135%.



Twilio Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. “Twilio's 65% year-over-year total revenue growth in the fourth quarter continued the …

