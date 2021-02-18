Y-mAbs Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,439,025 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Y-mAbs. In addition, Y-mAbs has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 365,853 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on February 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen & Co and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.