 

Y-mAbs Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 2,439,025 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $41.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $100.0 million. All of the shares are being offered by Y-mAbs. In addition, Y-mAbs has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 365,853 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on February 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen & Co and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43,200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC  28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Y-mAbs pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-234034), including a base prospectus, that was declared effective by the SEC on October 15, 2019. The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

