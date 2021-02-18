Flexion Therapeutics to Advance Investigational Gene Therapy FX201 into High Dose Cohort of Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Knee Osteoarthritis and Expand Low and Mid Dose Treatment Groups

First-in-human single ascending dose trial advances to high dose cohort following positive Data Monitoring Committee review of mid dose safety data



Company to expand FX201 low dose and mid dose cohorts to include up to 20 additional patients in each treatment group

Flexion plans to present interim data from the single ascending dose phase at a scientific meeting in the first half of 2021



BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) today announced plans to advance FX201 into the high dose cohort of the Phase 1 dose-escalation trial. The trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX201, an investigational, intra-articular, IL-1Ra gene therapy product candidate being developed for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA). The decision follows an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) review of the mid dose safety data. In addition, the company has expanded the trial to include up to 20 additional patients in both the low and mid dose treatment groups.

"The data from the single ascending dose phase of this study indicate that the low and mid doses of FX201 appear to be well tolerated; furthermore, while early and from a small sample of patients, we are seeing some positive signals of clinical activity in even the lowest dose cohort,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “These encouraging results support our decision to expand the trial to further inform our understanding of dose response, evaluate the biological activity of FX201 locally in the knee joint, and shape the design of a potential Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with knee OA."

Clinical data from the first two cohorts indicate that FX201 appears to be generally safe and well-tolerated at the low and mid doses. There were no serious adverse events and there was no evidence of systemic biodistribution in plasma or shedding in urine observed in any patient. Furthermore, the company believes treatment responses observed through 24 weeks following administration of the lowest dose of FX201 support its potential to provide durable pain relief to patients with knee OA. Longer-term data to assess safety and clinical activity in both the low and mid dose cohorts are still being collected, and the company plans to present these interim data at a scientific meeting in the first half of 2021.