 

Ontario Government Investing in TraceSCAN Wearable Contact-Tracing Technology to Help Protect Workers from COVID-19

Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive") (TSXV:FD) (OTCQX:FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet first" technology ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade (the “Ministry”) has endorsed and agreed to provide CAD $2,500,000 in non-dilutive funding to TraceSCAN, the COVID-19 wearable contact-tracing solution developed by Facedrive Health. While the Company intends to provide an update with further details, the Ministry Announcement from February 18, 2021, wherein it endorsed Facedrive’s TraceSCAN, can be found below:

“SCARBOROUGH — The Ontario government is providing Facedrive Inc. with $2.5 million through the Ontario Together Fund to accelerate the deployment of its wearable contact tracing technology, TraceSCAN, which alerts users within a workplace who have been in close contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The company anticipates manufacturing about 150,000 devices under this project and creating 68 new jobs, including software, firmware and hardware engineers and machine learning specialists.

“In our fight against COVID-19, Ontario is continuing to support companies like Facedrive that are developing the innovative technology that adds new layers of defence against this global pandemic,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through the Ontario Together Fund, we will continue to make sure that companies like Facedrive have the resources they need to supply emergency products and innovative solutions during these challenging times, while creating skilled jobs for our province.”

Facedrive developed TraceSCAN’s made-in-Ontario AI-powered solution, which can track staff exposure to COVID-19 without GPS information, in partnership with the University of Waterloo. Workers simply wear the device and the wearable technology will communicate with others within a workplace environment. If users are less than six feet apart, the device beeps to alert the users. If anyone in the working premises reports COVID-19 positive, HR or health and safety officials can log in to the online reporting dashboard and see who they have been in contact with and their risk level, then send an exposure notification. Contact tracing will be made simple with all of the close proximity contact having been recorded.

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
Facedrive Health Expands Reach of Reliable Bluetooth Communications via Wearables for Global Digital Exposure Notification
04.02.21
Facedrive to Launch Steer EV Subscription Service Platform in Toronto
03.02.21
Facedrive Closes Private Placement Including Participation From Members of First Nations
29.01.21
Facedrive's TraceSCAN COVID-19 Contact Tracing Solution Adopted by the Waywayseecappo First Nation Following Successful Pilot Project
27.01.21
Facedrive Inc. Provides Update That Private Placement is Oversubscribed; Anticipates Closing in Short Order
25.01.21
Facedrive Foods Continues on Growth Trajectory, Launching in New Regions and Increasing Delivery Volumes to Meet Demand for Responsible Food Delivery Services

