 

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility /
person closely associated
a) Name Carsten Hellmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date; and
(iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Share options 

DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase (exercise of share options)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 15,770,832            17,068
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

17,068

DKK 15,770,832
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-19
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen


                                                                     ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Attachment




Wertpapier


