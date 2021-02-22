Investor Group Nominates Nine Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates for Election to Kohl’s Board

Macellum Advisors GP, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Macellum”), Ancora Holdings, Inc. (together with its affiliates, “Ancora”), Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners”), and 4010 Capital, LLC (together with its affiliates, “4010 Capital” and, together with Macellum, Ancora and Legion Partners, the “Investor Group”) today issued an open letter to shareholders of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) (“Kohl’s” or the “Company”) and announced the nomination of nine highly-qualified, independent candidates for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”). The Investor Group is deemed to beneficially own, in the aggregate, 14,950,632 shares of the Company’s common stock, including 3,481,600 shares underlying call options currently exercisable, constituting approximately 9.5% of the Company’s outstanding common stock.

Poor retail execution and strategy have led to stagnant sales and declining operating margins. The Board has overseen a long list of sales and margin driving initiatives which have created no meaningful value for shareholders. As a result, Kohl’s has suffered from stagnant sales, market share loss, declining gross margins and bloated SG&A – all of which has contributed to operating income margins declining from 11.5% in 2011 to 6.1% in 2019. In 2019, Kohl’s earned nearly $1 billion less in operating profit, or ~44%, less than it did in 2011, despite similar total sales and $6.6 billion in cumulative capital expenditures.

Long-tenured Board with insufficient retail experience and lack of any material share ownership is an impediment to serving shareholder interests. Until the recent addition of a new director last week, likely in response to our recent private engagement, the Board’s average tenure was approximately 10 years. We also believe the Board lacks relevant retail expertise. Despite this long average tenure, the Board collectively owns just ~0.5% of Kohl’s outstanding shares, which the Investor Group believes has prevented proper oversight of management and shows a lack of alignment with shareholders’ interests.

Excessive executive compensation and poor alignment between pay and performance. The Board has developed and implemented a compensation plan that has increased total compensation despite deteriorating results. From 2010 to 2019, Kohl’s top five executives have increased their total compensation from $20 million to $30 million, despite relatively flat sales and a decline in operating profit by ~42% over the same period.

Systemic inability to achieve stated goals. Many of the initiatives Kohl’s is currently targeting to improve performance were the focus of the “Greatness Agenda” Kohl’s delivered to investors in 2013. The agenda called for $21 billion in sales and $1.9 billion in operating profit by 2017. Those targets were missed by 9% and 25%, respectively, by 2017. By 2019, the operating profit target was missed by 36%.

Kohl’s has tremendous potential with the right Board and leadership in place. Kohl’s has a valuable and dedicated workforce of more than 120,000 employees that can thrive under the right strategic plan. The Investor Group has identified significant opportunities to generate improvements in sales and margins through changes in merchandising, inventory management, customer engagement and expense rationalization, as well as the potential to unlock $7-8 billion of real estate value trapped on the Company’s balance sheet.

The Investor Group proposes a strong slate of directors with extensive retail, turnaround, capital allocation and strategic experience, who are well-positioned to create significant shareholder value. The Investor Group’s diverse slate of retail experts will be focused on repositioning Kohl’s for profitable growth and efficient capital allocation, and instituting best-in-class corporate governance.

With the right Board and strategic plan in place, the Investor Group believes that the Company has the potential to generate more than $10 in annual earnings per share (EPS) within the next few years. In the coming months, the Investor Group looks forward to sharing a detailed plan, developed together with its director nominees, that it believes could drive a material increase in Kohl’s stock price. A sale-leaseback program for $3 billion of real estate, combined with a properly executed large share repurchase program, could be at least 25% accretive to EPS.

About Macellum

Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, together with its affiliates (collectively, “Macellum”) have substantial experience investing in consumer and retail companies and assisting such companies in improving their long-term financial and stock price performance. Macellum’s historical investments include: Collective Brands, GIII Apparel Group, Hot Topic, Charming Shoppes and Warnaco, among other companies. Macellum prefers to constructively engage with management to improve its governance and performance for the benefit of all stockholders, as we did with Perry Ellis. However, when management is entrenched, Macellum has run successful proxy contests to effectuate meaningful change, including at The Children’s Place Inc., Christopher & Banks Corporation, Citi Trends, Inc. and most recently at Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

About Ancora

Ancora Holdings, Inc. is an employee owned, Cleveland, Ohio based holding company which wholly owns four separate and distinct SEC Registered Investment Advisers and a broker dealer. Ancora Advisors LLC specializes in customized portfolio management for individual investors, high net worth investors, investment companies (mutual funds), and institutions such as pension/profit sharing plans, corporations, charitable & “Not-for Profit” organizations, and unions. Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC is a leading, regional investment and wealth advisor managing assets on behalf families and high net-worth individuals. Ancora Alternatives LLC specializes in pooled investments (hedge funds/investment limited partnerships). Ancora Retirement Plan Advisors, Inc. specializes in providing non-discretionary investment guidance for small and midsize employer sponsored retirement plans. Inverness Securities, LLC is a FINRA registered Broker Dealer.

About Legion Partners

Legion Partners is a value-oriented investment manager based in Los Angeles, with a satellite office in Sacramento, CA. Legion Partners seeks to invest in high-quality businesses that are temporarily trading at a discount, utilizing deep fundamental research and long-term shareholder engagement. Legion Partners manages a concentrated portfolio of North American small-cap equities on behalf of some of the world’s largest institutional and HNW investors.

About 4010 Capital

4010 Capital is a value-oriented investment manager with substantial experience investing in the consumer discretionary sector. 4010 Capital employs comprehensive fundamental analysis to invest in companies which it believes are trading at a discount to intrinsic value and have a pathway to improving operating performance.

CERTAIN INFORMATION CONCERNING THE PARTICIPANTS

Macellum Badger Fund, LLC, a Delaware limited partnership (“Macellum Badger”), Legion Partners Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Legion Partners Holdings”) Ancora Holdings, Inc., an Ohio corporation (“Ancora Holdings”) and 4010 Capital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“4010 Capital”), together with the other participants named herein, intend to file a preliminary proxy statement and accompanying WHITE proxy card with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used to solicit votes for the election of its slate of highly-qualified director nominees at the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders of Kohl’s Corporation, a Wisconsin corporation (the “Company”).

MACELLUM BADGER, LEGION PARTNERS HOLDINGS, ANCORA HOLDINGS AND 4010 CAPITAL STRONGLY ADVISE ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER PROXY MATERIALS AS THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. SUCH PROXY MATERIALS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE ON THE SEC'S WEB SITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. IN ADDITION, THE PARTICIPANTS IN THIS PROXY SOLICITATION WILL PROVIDE COPIES OF THE PROXY STATEMENT WITHOUT CHARGE, WHEN AVAILABLE, UPON REQUEST. REQUESTS FOR COPIES SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE PARTICIPANTS' PROXY SOLICITOR.

The participants in the proxy solicitation are anticipated to be Macellum Badger, Macellum Badger Fund II, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Macellum Badger II”), Macellum Advisors, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Macellum Advisors”), Macellum Advisors GP, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Macellum GP”), Jonathan Duskin, Legion Partners Holdings, Legion Partners, L.P. I, a Delaware limited partnership (“Legion Partners I”), Legion Partners, L.P. II, a Delaware limited partnership (“Legion Partners II”), Legion Partners Special Opportunities, L.P. XV, a Delaware limited partnership (“Legion Partners Special XV”), Legion Partners, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Legion LLC”), Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Legion Partners Asset Management”), Christopher S. Kiper, Raymond T. White, Ancora Holdings, Ancora Catalyst Institutional, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Ancora Catalyst Institutional”), Ancora Catalyst, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Ancora Catalyst”), Ancora Merlin, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Ancora Merlin”), Ancora Merlin Institutional, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Ancora Merlin Institutional”), Ancora Catalyst SPV I LP Series M (“Ancora SPV I Series M”), a series of Ancora Catalyst SPV I LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“Ancora SPV I”), Ancora Catalyst SPV I LP Series N, a series of Ancora SPV I (“Ancora SPV I Series N”), Ancora Catalyst SPV I LP Series O, a series of Ancora SPV I (“Ancora SPV I Series O”), Ancora Catalyst SPV I LP Series P, a series of Ancora SPV I (“Ancora SPV I Series P”), Ancora Catalyst SPV I SPC Ltd Segregated Portfolio G, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company (“Ancora Segregated Portfolio G”), Ancora Advisors, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company (“Ancora Advisors”), Ancora Alternatives LLC, an Ohio limited liability company (“Ancora Alternatives”), Ancora Family Wealth Advisors, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company (“Ancora Family Wealth”), The Ancora Group Inc., an Ohio corporation (“Ancora Inc.”), Inverness Holdings, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Inverness Holdings”), Frederick DiSanto, 4010 Partners, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (“4010 Partners”), 4010 Capital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“4010 Capital”), 4010 General Partner, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“4010 General Partner”), Steven E. Litt, Marjorie L. Bowen, James T. Corcoran, David A. Duplantis, Margaret L. Jenkins, Jeffrey A. Kantor, Thomas A. Kingsbury, Margenett Moore-Roberts and Cynthia S. Murray.

As of the date hereof, Macellum Badger directly beneficially owns 273,611 shares of Common Stock, par value $0.01 par value per share, of the Company (the “Common Stock”), including 56,400 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 1,000 shares in record name. As of the date hereof, Macellum Badger II directly beneficially owns 8,443,121 shares of Common Stock including 1,943,600 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable. As the investment manager of Macellum Badger and Macellum Badger II, Macellum Advisors may be deemed to beneficially own the 273,611 shares of Common Stock beneficially directly owned by Macellum Badger, including 56,400 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 8,443,121 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Macellum Badger II, including 1,943,600 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable. As the general partner of Macellum Badger, Macellum Badger II and Macellum Advisors, Macellum GP may be deemed to beneficially own the 273,611 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Macellum Badger, including 56,400 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 8,443,121 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Macellum Badger II, including 1,943,600 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable. As the sole member of Macellum GP, Mr. Duskin may be deemed to beneficially own the 273,611 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Macellum Badger, including 56,400 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 8,443,121 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Macellum Badger II, including 1,943,600 shares underlying long call options currently exercisable.

As of the date hereof, Legion Partners I directly beneficially owns 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, Legion Partners II directly beneficially owns 111,360 shares of Common Stock, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, Legion Partners Special XV directly beneficially owns 108,400 shares of Common Stock, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options, and Legion Partners Holdings directly beneficially owns 100 shares of common stock of the Company in record name and as the sole member of Legion Partners Asset Management and sole member of Legion LLC, Legion Partners Holdings may also be deemed to beneficially own the 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners I, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, 111,360 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners II, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options. As the general partner of each of Legion Partners I and Legion Partners II and co-general partner of Legion Partners Special XV, Legion LLC may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners I, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, 111,360 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners II, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options. As the investment advisor of each of Legion Partners I, Legion Partners II and Legion Partners Special XV, Legion Partners Asset Management may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners I, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, 111,360 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners II, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options. As a managing director of Legion Partners Asset Management and managing member of Legion Partners Holdings, Mr. Kiper may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners I, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, 111,360 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners II, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options and 100 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Holdings. As a managing director of Legion Partners Asset Management and managing member of Legion Partners Holdings, Mr. White may be deemed to beneficially own the 1,891,990 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners I, including 567,900 shares underlying long call options, 111,360 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners II, including 43,000 shares underlying long call options, and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options and 100 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Holdings.

As of the date hereof, Ancora Catalyst Institutional directly beneficially owns 553,445 shares of Common Stock, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora Catalyst directly beneficially owns 43,867 shares of Common Stock, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora Merlin Institutional directly beneficially owns 549,030 shares of Common Stock, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora Merlin directly beneficially owns 48,283 shares of Common Stock, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora SPV I Series M directly beneficially owns 601,401 shares of Common Stock, including 116,800 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora SPV I Series N directly beneficially owns 424,050 shares of Common Stock, including 80,800 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora SPV I Series O directly beneficially owns 417,670 shares of Common Stock, including 79,600 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora SPV I Series P directly beneficially owns 423,820 shares of Common Stock, including 85,200 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, Ancora Segregated Portfolio G directly beneficially owns 592,000 shares of Common Stock, including 122,000 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, 422,259 shares of Common Stock were held in a certain managed account for which Ancora Advisors serves as the investment adviser to (the “Ancora Advisors SMA”), including 103,800 shares underlying long call options. As of the date hereof, 7,198 shares of Common Stock were held in a certain managed account for which Ancora Family Wealth serves as the investment advisor of certain separately managed accounts (the “SMAs”). As the investment adviser to the Ancora Advisors SMA, Ancora Advisors may be deemed to beneficially own the 422,259 shares of Common Stock held in the Ancora Advisors SMA, including 103,800 shares underlying long call options. As the investment adviser to each of Ancora Catalyst Institutional, Ancora Catalyst, Ancora Merlin, Ancora Merlin Institutional, Ancora SPV I Series M, Ancora SPV I Series N, Ancora SPV I Series O, Ancora SPV I Series P, and Ancora Segregated Portfolio G, Ancora Alternatives may be deemed to beneficially own the 553,445 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 43,867 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 48,283 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 549,030 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 601,401 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series M, including 116,800 shares underlying long call options, 424,050 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series N, including 80,800 shares underlying long call options, 417,670 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series O, including 79,600 shares underlying long call options, 423,820 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series P, including 85,200 shares underlying long call options and 592,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Segregated Portfolio G, including 122,000 shares underlying long call options. As the investment adviser to the SMAs, Ancora Family Wealth may be deemed to beneficially own the 7,198 shares of Common Stock held in the SMAs. As the sole member of Ancora Advisors, Ancora Inc. may be deemed to beneficially own the 422,259 shares of Common Stock held in the Ancora Advisors SMA, including 103,800 Shares underlying long call options currently exercisable. As the sole member of Ancora Family Wealth, Inverness Holdings may be deemed to beneficially own the 7,198 shares of Common Stock held in Ancora Family Wealth. As the sole member of each of Ancora Alternatives and Inverness Holdings and the sole shareholder of Ancora Inc., Ancora Holdings may be deemed to beneficially own the 553,445 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 43,867 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 48,283 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 549,030 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 601,401 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series M, including 116,800 shares underlying long call options, 424,050 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series N, including 80,800 shares underlying long call options, 417,670 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series O, including 79,600 shares underlying long call options, 423,820 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series P, including 85,200 shares underlying long call options, and 592,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Segregated Portfolio G, including 122,000 shares underlying long call options, 422,259 shares of Common Stock held in the Ancora Advisors SMA, including 103,800 Shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 7,198 shares of Common Stock held in the SMAs. As the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ancora Holdings, Mr. DiSanto may be deemed to beneficially own the 553,445 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 43,867 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Catalyst, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 48,283 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin, including 9,600 shares underlying long call options, 549,030 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Merlin Institutional, including 113,200 shares underlying long call options, 601,401 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series M, including 116,800 shares underlying long call options, 424,050 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series N, including 80,800 shares underlying long call options, 417,670 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series O, including 79,600 shares underlying long call options, 423,820 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora SPV I Series P, including 85,200 shares underlying long call options, and 592,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Ancora Segregated Portfolio G, including 122,000 shares underlying long call options, 422,259 shares of Common Stock held in the Ancora Advisors SMA, including 103,800 Shares underlying long call options currently exercisable and 7,198 shares of Common Stock held in the SMAs.

As of the date hereof, 4010 Partners directly beneficially owns 39,000 shares of Common Stock, including 11,000 shares underlying long call options. As the investment manager of 4010 Partners and co-general partner of Legion Partners Special XV, 4010 Capital may be deemed to beneficially own the 39,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by 4010 Partners, including 11,000 shares underlying long call options and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options. As the general partner of 4010 Partners, 4010 General Partner may be deemed to beneficially own the 39,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by 4010 Partners, including 11,000 shares underlying long call options. As a managing director of 4010 Capital, Mr. Litt may be deemed to beneficially own the 39,000 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by 4010 Partners, including 11,000 shares underlying long call options and 108,400 shares of Common Stock beneficially owned directly by Legion Partners Special XV, including 25,900 shares underlying long call options.

As of the date hereof, Marjorie L. Bowen directly beneficially owns 27 shares of Common Stock. As of the date hereof, none of James T. Corcoran, David A. Duplantis, Margaret L. Jenkins, Jeffrey A. Kantor, Thomas A. Kingsbury, Margenett Moore-Roberts or Cynthia S. Murray own beneficially or of record any securities of the Company.

