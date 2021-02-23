Calibre Provides 2020 Resource Expansion and Infill Drilling Update; Significant Year-End 2020 Reserve Increase Expected

New Atravesada Underground Zones Expanding With Additional High-Grade Intercepts, Including 7.9 g/t Au Over 6.8 Metres and 8.9 g/t Au Over 9.8 Metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of the Company's 2020 drilling program, highlighting the new Atravesada underground zones at Limon where no current gold resource is reported. The 2020 resource expansion and infill drilling programs will lead to significant reserve increases at Limon and Libertad when the Company reports at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Calibre’s 2021 exploration program is now well underway and is expected to include approximately 60,000 metres of drilling.

