 

Bitfarms Announces Operating Hash Rate of 1.18 EH/s And Full Repayment of Its Term Debt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF / OTC:BFARF), one of the largest, oldest and most cost-effective publicly traded bitcoin mining operations in the world, has broken the landmark 1 EH/s barrier with the successful installation of 1,560 of the new miners over the last five days since our announcement. The miners are online and hashing as expected.

“As one of the founders of Bitfarms, I have been excited for the day that I could celebrate that our Company surpassed this important milestone. However, having achieved 1 EH/s, it has only increased my desire and excitement to grow Bitfarms to 3.0 EH/s by the end of 2021, and achieve sustained growth in 2022”, said Emiliano Grodzki, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms.

Bitfarms is also pleased to announce the full repayment and retirement of its remaining term loan indebtedness.

In March 2019, Bitfarms signed a term loan agreement with Dominion Capital which allowed Bitfarms to draw down on four tranches of US$5.0 million. The US$20.0 million advanced to the Company in 2019 allowed Bitfarms to grow its operations into five locations and install a substantial amount of hash rate and physical and electrical infrastructure. During the past eighteen months, the installed infrastructure allowed Bitfarms to acquire and lease over 12,000 high efficiency Bitcoin miners. The Company’s growth and improvements over the past eighteen months would not have been possible without Dominion Capital. We are pleased that we were able to justify their confidence in Bitfarms and repay and retire their remaining loans six and nine months prior to maturity. We thank Dominion Capital for their support and confidence.

Mikhail Gurevich, Managing Partner of Dominion Capital LLC comments, “Most people don't realize that it takes time to build a sustainable business that runs well, but that is exactly what Bitfarms has done, and we've been privileged to witness it firsthand over the last several years. Judging from the quality of their management, engineering, infrastructure, and operational efficiency, we believe Bitfarms is by far the best publicly traded Bitcoin miner right now - and the results speak for themselves. It has been an honor and a pleasure working with everyone there, and we continue to remain a shareholder because we believe in their vision. Now that they have this phenomenal infrastructure in place and as Bitcoin continues to gain wider acceptance in our society, we are excited to see where this team will take Bitfarms next.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms Announces Operating Hash Rate of 1.18 EH/s And Full Repayment of Its Term Debt TORONTO and BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF / OTC:BFARF), one of the largest, oldest and most cost-effective publicly traded bitcoin mining operations in the world, has …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Ebang International Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering and Exercise of Warrants for ...
Final Results and NAV Update
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Bitfarms Operating Hashrate to Grow 35% to Over 1.3 EH/s with the Delivery of 4,500 Miners From MicroBT
11.02.21
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
08.02.21
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
26.01.21
Bitfarms' Mathieu Vachon Files Early Warning Report

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13:11 Uhr
1.236
Der nächste Krypto-Mining-Tenbagger: BITFARMS
20.01.21
4
Bitfarms Announces Closing of Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Inve