AREV NanoTec joins BIO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AREV NANOTEC BRANDS INC. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) (“AREV Nanotec” or “AREV”), is pleased to announce that the Company has become a member of BIO, the Biotechnology Innovation Group, which is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other countries.

BIO is committed to speaking up for the millions of families around the globe who depend upon the success of advances in biotechnology. BIO is committed to driving a revolution that aims to cure patients, protect the climate, and nourish humanity. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. (https://www.bio.org/).

Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., DVM, MPH, PhD, Former US Assistant Surgeon General (retired) and a board member of the Global Virus Network at the Institute of Human Virology, University of Maryland, who serves as the Senior Scientific Advisor for AREV stated, “Joining BIO is a logical and strategic step for AREV Nanotec, as the Company works to develop its medicinal extraction technologies for products like its recently announced SUS-TAINN branded Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF), its Enteral Formulas, and its phytomedicinal antiviral drug discovery platform. AREV Nanotec is deliberately building its presence in the biotechnology space through directed appointments of experienced scientific advisors and corporate associations with potential biotech partners and respected trade associations like BIO. AREV Nanotec continues to prove its commitment to an exciting pivot into the life sciences arena where its innovations will translate into substantial public benefit and shareholder value.”

AREV Nanotec CEO Mike Withrow stated, “We are excited to join BIO at this critical point for both the Company and global public health. BIO embodies some of the core values of AREV Nanotec, including commitment to discovery, global health and wellness, and good business practices in the life science industry. As AREV continues down its new path toward becoming a world leader in phytomedicinal research and development, human nutrition, and botanical extraction technologies, the Company will utilize its proprietary technologies to make a significant impact on the clinical challenges that BIO has prioritizes in this sector.”

About AREV NanoTec Brands Inc.
AREV NanoTec Brands Inc. (CSE: AREV) (OTC: AREVF) produces phytomedicinal extracts via its proprietary state-of-the-art extraction methodologies for the life science industry. These premium ingredients are utilized in SUS-TTAINN, a READY TO USE THERAPEUTIC FOOD (RUTF’S) to impact global malnutrition on Severe / Acute Malnutrition (SAM) and the Enteral Formula markets. The AREV model is to advance extraction technologies that provide opportunities for next generation phytomedicine.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.




