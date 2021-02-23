 

Daimler Truck AG and Cummins Inc. Announce Global Plan for Medium Duty Commercial Vehicle Engines

Today, Daimler Truck AG and global power leader and independent engine manufacturer Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that the companies have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a global strategic partnership for medium duty engine systems. The companies added that other opportunities for collaboration are also being evaluated.

As part of the planned strategic partnership, Cummins will invest in the further development of medium duty engine systems for Daimler Trucks and Buses and the global production and delivery of medium duty engines by Cummins for Daimler Trucks and Buses beginning in the second half of the decade.

Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck AG and a member of the Board of Management at Daimler AG said, “The memorandum of understanding between Daimler Truck AG and Cummins makes engine production at the Mannheim location fit for the future and at the same time strengthens our competitiveness. With the changeover to Euro VII, we would have to invest considerable resources in the further development of our medium duty engines. We are now freeing up these funds to focus them on the technologies that are crucial to our long-term corporate success in the transformation of our industry.”

“We are pleased to announce this important strategic partnership with Daimler to provide the medium duty engine systems for Daimler Trucks and Buses in global markets,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc. “Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for both companies to be more competitive, drive global innovation, expand offerings to customers and reduce emissions. We are looking forward to working with Daimler on this and exploring other potential opportunities to grow our respective companies. As the leading independent global power solutions provider, Cummins is committed to ensuring any customer anywhere has the right solution, by offering them a broad range of power solutions from advanced diesel, near-zero natural gas, fully electric, hydrogen and other technologies.”

