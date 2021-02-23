 

Doane University Chooses Aruba ESP to Enable Hybrid Learning

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, deployed an Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) network to bring remote and hybrid education to its 2,500 students and equip its 500 faculty and staff with the tools they need to deliver it. Using Aruba wireless, switching, security, and management solutions, Doane quickly deployed a reliable and secure network to address student and faculty needs and to begin planning for a post-pandemic learning environment.

Doane University relies on its Aruba ESP network to bring seamless wireless experiences and enable remote and hybrid learning for its 2,500 students.

Founded in 1872, Doane is Nebraska’s oldest private college and is designated as a “Top National Liberal Arts College” by U.S. News and World Report. The University’s main campus is comprised of 21 buildings including six residence halls that house 800 students. Doane also operates two satellite campuses located in Lincoln and Omaha.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it escalated Doane’s need for a reliable and secure network. Students were having problems connecting to their courses from home or their dorms and were being dropped from their Zoom sessions. The IT team was faced with either upgrading their existing Cisco network or replacing it with a more innovative solution that could support the University’s long-term vision as well as its immediate needs.

“My goal has always been to make sure that the only thing that is challenging for our students is their coursework,” said Doane University CIO, Derek Bierman. “It’s important for us to think strategically about all of the technology we’re using to provide a fantastic learning experience for our students and build a network for where the University wants to be, not where we are now.”

While Doane’s IT team considered using Cisco for a refresh, the high cost, coupled with the requirement for a future-ready solution that supports their vision, drove them to look for alternatives. In addition, as the pandemic lingered, the uncertainty surrounding the percentage of time students would spend in classrooms versus remote learning underscored the need for a foundation that could better address a hybrid learning model.

