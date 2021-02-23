Spaceflight Inc. Celebrates 10 Years of Business and the Successful Launch of More than 300 Satellites

Spaceflight Inc. , the global launch services provider, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Since its founding, the company has launched more than 300 satellites across 36 missions on eight different launch vehicles, including the Falcon 9, Electron, PSLV, Vega and the International Space Station. During its 10 years in business, Spaceflight has evolved from launch brokerage to providing comprehensive launch and mission management services for payloads of all sizes, across a wide range of launch vehicles, with integration and logistics services, a portfolio of propulsive orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs), and the widest variety of orbital destinations.

Infographic showcasing a selection of Spaceflight's most noteworthy accomplishments over the past 10 years. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This is a monumental milestone for our company,” said Curt Blake, CEO and president of Spaceflight. “Ten years ago, rideshare was just a concept. We founded the company to serve the growing need for frequent and affordable launch options for the burgeoning smallsat industry. Since then, we’ve innovated new services, global launch practices, and OTV technology as well as executed several industry-first missions. We’re very proud of our pioneering spirit to provide the most flexible launch options for customers, helping them get their spacecraft on orbit when and where they want.”

Highlights: 10 Years of Launch Experience

After founding the company in 2011, Spaceflight executed its first launch in 2013 aboard a Soyuz vehicle. In 2015, it purchased its first Falcon 9 rideshare mission, and in 2016, its first PSLV launch. More significant stats include:

36 total missions executed in the last 10 years with half occurring in the last two and a half years

327 spacecraft deployed with nearly 70% launching in the last two and a half years

Serving 79 unique customers, 75% of those commercial organizations

Customers from 29 different countries, with more than 24 countries represented in each of the last three years

More than 4,000 kilograms of total spacecraft mass launched

50% of launches have occurred on foreign launch vehicles

Launches on eight launch vehicles, including Falcon 9, Electron, Vega, Soyuz, Antares and PSLV with agreements to fly on new vehicles including Virgin Orbit, Relativity, Firefly, and SSLV, when available

“Spaceflight has been a trusted partner and our go-to launch service provider for years,” said Kjell Karlsen, Chief Financial Officer at Astrocast. “The team’s expertise provides us with the peace of mind that our mission will be expertly managed. This coupled with the flexibility enabled by the company’s diverse portfolio of launch options makes Spaceflight a preferred provider for us. Congratulations on the 10-year milestone; it’ll be exciting to see what innovations they pioneer and bring to market in the next 10 years!”