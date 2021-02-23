 

CBIZ Establishes National Financial Services Advisory Practice and Promotes Thomas Bonney as Leader

CBIZ, Inc., a NYSE-listed accounting, insurance brokerage and advisory firm, announces the promotion of Thomas Bonney to National Leader of the Financial Services Advisory Practice.

CBIZ offers a comprehensive suite of financial advisory services designed to help C-suite executives and other decision makers address key business transactions, transitions and transformations, as well as analyze performance and risk management. CBIZ’s advisory practices have experienced rapid growth over the last four years, led by the combined efforts of the existing team and bolstered by a series of targeted acquisitions. Recognizing that clients are expanding their use of these comprehensive advisory services, CBIZ established a National Financial Services Advisory Practice to oversee these service lines under Bonney’s leadership.

“As a trusted advisor to our clients, the development of a top-tier national advisory platform is a top priority as businesses and individuals alike continue to rely on us to help navigate their increasingly complex financial challenges,” said Chris Spurio, President of CBIZ Financial Services. “Tom’s deep industry expertise and extensive leadership experience make him a natural fit to oversee this platform, and we look forward to continuing to grow and evolve our advisory capabilities with him at the helm.”

In his new role, Bonney’s focus will primarily be on driving value-added services for CBIZ’s clients on the financial services advisory platform. Specifically, he will be responsible for developing CBIZ Financial Services Advisory’s national go-to-market strategy, enhancing the practice’s sales and marketing capabilities and coordinating its efforts to acquire and integrate strategic consulting practices.

“I am honored to join the respected members of the CBIZ Financial Services Senior Leadership Team in this new role,” said Bonney. “I look forward to continuing our legacy of delivering a unique set of advisory services that both meet the current goals and anticipate the future needs of our clients with the highest levels of quality and integrity.”

Bonney brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, finance, operations, technology and business development to his new role. He joined CBIZ through its acquisition of CMF Associates in 2017 and previously served as Senior Managing Director for CBIZ CMF, which recently rebranded to CBIZ Private Equity Advisory.

For more information about CBIZ Financial Services Advisory, please click here.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, transaction advisory, risk advisory, valuation services and government health care consulting. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.



