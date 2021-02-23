 

The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Has No Jurisdiction to Rule on Veolia's Tender Offer

The order of February 8, 2021, issued without debate and prohibiting Veolia (Paris:VIE) from filing a tender offer for Suez, is cancelled.

As a result, the proceedings initiated by Suez before the Nanterre Commercial Court in an attempt to prevent Veolia from filing a tender offer and its examination by the French Market Authority (AMF) come to an end.

Suez's delaying tactics once again failed.

As Suez's action before the Paris Court of Appeal against the AMF's filing notice is not suspensive, Veolia's tender offer is therefore continuing.

Antoine Frérot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia, is willing to present his merger project to all directors of Suez to initiate a constructive dialogue with them.



