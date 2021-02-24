 

Sundial and Indiva Announce Closing of $22 Million Strategic Investment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 00:43  |  58   |   |   

Brokered Private Placement Offering of $11,000,000 and $11,000,000 Term Loan Facility

CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial") (NASDAQ: SNDL), a Canadian licensed producer of recreational cannabis and Indiva Limited (“Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF), a leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles, are pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced $22,000,000 strategic investment (the “Investment”) into Indiva by Sundial.

The Investment was completed by way of a brokered private placement (the "Placement") led by ATB Capital Markets Inc. ("ATB" or the "Agent") of 25,000,000 common shares of Indiva (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.44 per Common Share, raising gross proceeds of $11,000,000 (the "Equity Investment"), and a secured non-revolving term loan facility to Indiva in the principal amount of $11,000,000 (the "Term Loan"). Sundial was the sole subscriber in the Placement and sole lender of the Term Loan.

The Term Loan matures on February 23, 2024 (the "Maturity Date") and bears an interest rate of 9% per annum. 50% of accrued interest is payable in cash on the last day of each month and the remaining 50% of accrued interest is payable, at the option of Indiva, (i) in cash on the last day of each month, or (ii) payable in arrears on the Maturity Date. The Term Loan was issued at an original issue discount of 4% and provides that upon a change of control of Indiva, Sundial shall have the option exercisable within 60 days to require Indiva to prepay 104% of the outstanding principal amount of the Term Loan and all accrued and unpaid interest.

Pursuant to the Investment, Sundial and Indiva entered into an investor rights agreement (the "IRA") whereby Sundial was granted the right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its pro-rata ownership in Indiva and registration rights, subject to customary limits and exceptions. In addition, the IRA provides that in the event Indiva completes a further offering of securities, which contain warrants, in the ninety (90) days following the closing of the Investment (a "Further Offering"), it shall issue to Sundial, for no additional consideration, and on the terms of such warrants offered in the Further Offering, such number of warrants equal to the number of warrants Sundial would have received had the Equity Investment been made in the Further Offering (the "Conditional Warrants"). Any issuance of Conditional Warrants is subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and if issued, will contain a provision preventing their exercise if, following such exercise, Sundial or its affiliates would hold greater than 19.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and have a maximum term of five (5) years.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sundial and Indiva Announce Closing of $22 Million Strategic Investment Brokered Private Placement Offering of $11,000,000 and $11,000,000 Term Loan FacilityCALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial") (NASDAQ: SNDL), a Canadian licensed producer of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Indiva Announces Extension to License Agreement With Award-Winning Wana Brands Inc.
16.02.21
Sundial and Indiva Announce $22 Million Strategic Investment
09.02.21
Indiva Reports Record Market Share for January 2021