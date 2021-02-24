 

Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 10:12  |  97   |   |   

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Notice of Results

The Hague, February 24th 2021 - On Thursday April 29th 2021 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim dividend announcement for 2021.

These announcements will be available on http://www.shell.com/investors.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Seite 1 von 2
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC Notice of Results The Hague, February 24th 2021 - On Thursday April 29th 2021 at 07:00 BST (08:00 CEST and 02:00 EDT) Royal Dutch Shell plc will release its first quarter results and first quarter interim …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:12 Uhr
Automobilbranche im Wandel: Jaguar, Land Rover und auch Hyundai setzen auf Wasserstofftechnologie!
22.02.21
Entwicklung schreitet voran: Herstellung von blauem Wasserstoff findet Anwendung in Busfuhrparks und Zügen!
20.02.21
Könnte Warren Buffett jetzt auch auf Royal Dutch Shell setzen?
20.02.21
Nach dem Reddit Beben: Wie die Wallstreetbets Bewegung die Börsenlandschaft verändert und wer als nächstes davon profitieren könnte!
19.02.21
ROUNDUP: Höchste Spritpreise seit Zeit vor Corona - Kälte in den USA treibt Öl
19.02.21
Tanken wieder so teuer wie vor Corona
17.02.21
Royal Dutch Shell: Die B-Aktie steigt 7,1 %! Jetzt aufsteigen?
17.02.21
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Ölmarkt im Gleichgewicht …?!
17.02.21
Neue Technologie!: Wasserstoffaktie vor gewaltigem Turnaround? Produktionskosten deutlich gesenkt!
16.02.21
Director/PDMR Shareholding

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:21 Uhr
6.775
Royal Dutch Shell - Back to the Future
18.02.21
61
Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Nie wieder steigende Nachfrage nach Öl?
16.02.21
4
JPMORGAN belässt SHELL A auf 'Overweight'
16.02.21
3
Brent C.O.: Aufwärtsbewegung gewinnt an Dynamik
13.02.21
2
RBC belässt SHELL A auf 'Outperform'