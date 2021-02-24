 

KB Home and the Well Living Lab Unveil New “Healthy Living” Concept Home in Phoenix, Arizona

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) and the Well Living Lab, founded as a collaboration between Delos and Mayo Clinic, today announced the unveiling of a concept home designed to educate customers on the potential health benefits of a new KB home with health-related products and technologies. The home is located at the builder’s new Santolina at South Mountain community in Phoenix, which was chosen because of its proximity to the Mayo Clinic Scottsdale campus.

KB Home and the Well Living Lab unveil new “Healthy Living” concept home in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Well Living Lab is the first scientific laboratory to conduct and apply human-centered research to understand the interaction between health, well-being and indoor environments. The Well Living Lab Healthy Home program focuses on the impact of the home environment on physical and mental health, sleep and performance, and provides a unique opportunity to translate and apply scientific discoveries that may improve the health and well-being of people in homes. KB Home is the first homebuilder to join the Well Living Lab Alliance, a consortium of global organizations aspiring to transform the places where people live, work and play.

The concept home demonstrates the potential health benefits of a new KB home through the latest advancements in design and construction materials. The concept home also features four microenvironments, informed by research from the Well Living Lab and its scientific collaborators. These microenvironments showcase health-focused products and technologies and can be viewed by visiting the community or by virtual tour.

  • Health Remote Check-Up: Engages smart devices to measure health status and key biometrics of people in the home. Using a wellness intelligence ecosystem, the home environment can be adjusted to enhance aspects of health, such as sleep.
  • MindBreaks Room: Offers a personalized wellness space that uses immersive audio and visual content intended to increase energy, reduce stress, enhance mood, improve focus and boost performance.
  • Safer Inside: Showcases products and technologies designed to reduce virus transmission. This includes many products that come standard in a new KB home and others that are available at the KB Home Design Studio.
  • Home Office Reimagined: Features products and technologies that depict elements of a supportive home office, such as ergonomically correct furnishings and flexible office products. It also showcases the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that can easily be personalized for a productive work environment.

“The Well Living Lab and KB Home share a commitment to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families,” said Dr. Véronique Roger, Research Director of the Well Living Lab and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at Mayo Clinic. “Americans spend 90 percent of their time indoors—perhaps even more so now with the pandemic. It’s more important than ever to ensure our home environments are as healthy as they can be.”

