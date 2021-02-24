 

Omnitek Engineering Receives EURO VI Certification for 13-Liter Natural Gas Engine

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCQB: OMTK) today announced the company has received EURO VI Phase-E certification for its OT13 heavy-duty natural gas engine.

The 13-liter natural gas engine, which will be marketed worldwide in countries where this stringent emissions requirement is mandated, can be utilized for truck and bus applications, and provides 420 hp and 1,960 Nm of torque — essentially equivalent to diesel engine performance levels.

“The availability of a competitively priced EURO VI Phase-E heavy-duty 13-liter natural gas engine, coupled with the rapidly emerging build-out of the natural gas fueling infrastructure, should further accelerate the deployment of natural gas heavy-duty vehicles around the world, and we expect strong demand for our engine,” said Werner Funk, president and chief executive officer of Omnitek Engineering Corp.

He noted achieving the EURO VI Phase-E emissions standard was the result of extensive engine development initiatives and the incorporation of Omnitek’s patented natural gas engine management system components and a high-efficient catalytic converter.

“CO2, NOx and black carbon emissions from diesel engines, potent greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are abated when using natural gas, and our technology offers countries around the globe a viable and proven solution to address emissions policies of the 200-nation Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Industry sources estimate natural gas reduces GHG emissions by approximately 30 percent compared with diesel fuel. In addition, the price delta between diesel and natural gas makes the utilization of natural gas engines particularly attractive to fleet operators,” Funk said.

Omnitek Engineering Corp.

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the company’s technology — providing global customers with innovative alternative energy and emissions control solutions that are sustainable and affordable. Additional information is available at www.omnitekcorp.com.

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other “forward-looking” information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements, completion of R&D and successful commercialization of products/services, patent completion, prosecution, and defense against well-capitalized competitors. These are serious risks and there is no assurance that our forward-looking statements will occur or prove to be accurate. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,'' “intends,” “plans,'' “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



