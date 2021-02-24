 

Report on transactions with ALK-Abelló A/S B-shares and associated securities by managerial staff

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) reports the following transactions:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility/
person closely associated
a) Name Carsten Hellmann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status President & CEO
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ALK-Abelló A/S
b) LEI 529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction;
(iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Shares

DK0060027142
b) Nature of the transaction Sale
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 43,608,569          17,068
d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price 		 

17,068

DKK 43,608,569
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-23
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen


                                                                                        ALK-Abelló A/S


For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, mobile +45 2261 2525

Attachment




