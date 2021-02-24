 

Bank of America Provides $1.1 Million to Support Texans and Communities Impacted by Winter Storm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

Bank of America today announced a $1.1 million commitment to address local needs across Texas as communities continue to recover from a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and millions without power or safe drinking water. This includes $250,000 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation to the American Red Cross in support of its work across all of the states impacted by the storm and to the Feeding Texas network. The remaining $900,000 will be distributed to local nonprofits across Texas as they work closely with communities in need to provide shelter, water, food and essential items.

“I am always impressed by the resilience of Texans and our Bank of America employees,” said Nikki Graham, Austin Market President of Bank of America. “From the Rio Grande Valley to the panhandle, this winter storm affected the entire state, including our 19,000 employees in Texas, and for many, the recovery is just beginning. Bank of America will continue to provide support to help individuals, families, and businesses move past this deadly storm.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Short
Basispreis 38,61€
Hebel 11,13
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 32,00€
Hebel 8,27
Ask 0,38
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Additionally, the Bank of America Charitable Foundation will match all employee gifts dollar-for-dollar to relief agencies through March 26. Bank employees can also donate matched funds to their colleagues through Bank of America’s Employee Relief Fund, which provides short-term assistance to teammates experiencing significant financial hardship as a result of a natural disaster, family emergency or other unexpected events.

Bank of America’s local market contributions include:

  • Austin: $100,000 in support of emergency related and ongoing housing repair efforts to keep people in their homes.
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth: $300,000 to support CitySquare, Minnie’s Food Pantry, the North Texas Food Bank, the Tarrant Area Food Bank and The Family Place.
  • Houston: $350,000 to support the Houston Food Bank, Alliance of Community Assistance Ministries, the Houston-Harris County Winter Storm Relief Fund and the Houston Area Urban League.
  • San Antonio: $100,000 to support Haven for Hope and the San Antonio Food Bank.

In total, more than 5,600 cases of water, 3,600 meals, 900 hygiene kits, 200 blankets, 400 flashlights and various other items were provided to Bank of America teammates across Texas during the storms, as well as temporary shelter and places to warm up.

Bank of America has a longstanding commitment to responding to communities in times of disaster, including natural disasters, humanitarian crises and civil strife. Bank of America is committed to helping clients, employees and nonprofits navigate difficult times by providing the right resources to recover and rebuild.

For Bank of America clients needing financial support as a result of the storm and the resulting impacts, the Client Assistance Program is available to assist with specific needs.

Bank of America
 Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, including approximately 2,700 lending centers, 2,600 financial centers with a Consumer Investment Financial Solutions Advisor and approximately 2,400 business centers; approximately 17,000 ATMs; and award-winning digital banking with approximately 39 million active users, including approximately 31 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank of America Provides $1.1 Million to Support Texans and Communities Impacted by Winter Storm Bank of America today announced a $1.1 million commitment to address local needs across Texas as communities continue to recover from a devastating winter storm that left dozens dead and millions without power or safe drinking water. This includes …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Square Study Shows How Retailers and Restaurants Are Adapting to Changes in Consumer Behavior and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
Walgreens to Make Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit Available Over-The-Counter ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
2020/2021 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced
Joby Aviation to List on NYSE Through Merger With Reinvent Technology Partners
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Bank of America Helps Fuel Black Innovation with Launch of the Center for Black Entrepreneurship
18.02.21
Bank of America Sets Record for Patents in 2020 with Majority of Employees Working from Home
17.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow mit erneutem Rekord - Nasdaq unter Druck
17.02.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: Märkte unter Druck wegen Inflationssorgen
15.02.21
Nach dem Tesla-Paukenschlag: Bitcoin Anstieg bis auf 400.000 US-Dollar möglich? Fragen an Wall Street-Insiderin Sophie Schimansky(4) 
12.02.21
Bank of America kündigt Maßnahmen zur Erzielung von netto null Treibhausgasemissionen vor 2050 an
11.02.21
Bank of America Announces Actions to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions before 2050
10.02.21
Bank of America Community Development Banking Provided Record $5.87 Billion in Lending and Investing in 2020, Shattering Previous Year’s Record $4.88 Billion
03.02.21
Bank of America Triples Affordable Homeownership Commitment to $15 Billion
03.02.21
Warren Buffetts 3 wichtigste Aktienpicks für 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
114
Bank of America: 2019 steigt Gold auf 1.400 Dollar, Silber auf maximal 18 Dollar!
20.01.21
2
Tipps für Selbstentscheider: Wall Street-Banker: Aktien für zehn Jahre fette Rendite und was das mit