Moderna Announces Additional Capital Investments to Increase Global Manufacturing Capacity for COVID-19 Vaccine

The Company has already begun adding this capacity at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities. Given a six- to nine-month timeframe to add capacity and an additional timeframe to permit regulatory validation and ramp-up, it is estimated that up to 12 months may be necessary before the additional production is available.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announces it is making new capital investments to increase capacity at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities, which it expects will increase global 2022 capacity to approximately 1.4 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, assuming a 100 μg dose. The investments will enable additional production of the current Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and provide flexibility in addressing production of potential vaccine boosters that may be needed to address emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

“We believe from our discussions with governments around the world that there will continue to be significant demand for our COVID-19 vaccine and we now are committed to materially increasing our manufacturing capacity. Because of the high efficacy of our COVID-19 vaccine and our ability to quickly develop variant vaccines to help boost the immune system of vaccinees, there is increased demand. We are investing in this additional capacity to help us increase production and allow for flexibility in manufacturing potential vaccine boosters to address emerging variants of the virus,” said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Today we also announced our strategy around clinical testing of different booster vaccines. We expect our additional capital investments to drive our capacity to 1.4 billion doses for 2022, assuming the current 100 μg dose. If our variant vaccine booster requires a lower dose, such as 50 μg, we could have more than 2 billion doses of capacity for 2022.”

The 2022 capacity of up to 1.4 billion doses reflects an assumption of a 100 μg dose. The 2022 output will depend on the dose of the booster. The Company plans to study a dose range of 50 μg and lower for variant-based boosters and an additional booster of mRNA-1273. If the effective dose for a booster is 50 μg, then the 2022 supply could be significantly higher than 1.4 billion doses. The total 2022 supply will depend on the mix between the authorized COVID-19 Vaccine at 100 μg and the dose level authorized for a booster. In the event that the Company dedicates its entire 2022 capacity to a 50 μg boost, the Company could supply up to 2.8 billion doses in fiscal year 2022. The maximum output will be determined as the Company more fully develops its booster product strategy.