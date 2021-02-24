 

Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Published in New England Journal of Medicine

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that Evrysdi (risdiplam) data from the dose finding Part 1 of the pivotal FIREFISH study in infants with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) were published in the February 24, 2021 online issue of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The data show that treatment with Evrysdi at 12 months helped 90% (19/21) of these infants survive without permanent ventilation and 33% (7/21) sit without support for at least 5 seconds, which is not normally seen in the natural course of the disease. The study also found that treatment with Evrysdi increased the levels of survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein by a median 1.9-fold from baseline in the high-dose cohort at 12 months.

“Since Evrysdi was FDA approved in August, we have been inspired by the stories and sense of hope that we have heard from people living with SMA and their families about the impact Evrysdi has had in their lives,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “The publication of the data in the New England Journal of Medicine reinforces the value of Evrysdi as an important treatment option for SMA.”

The exploratory efficacy analysis found that after 12 months of treatment, 7 (33%; 7/21) infants were able to sit without support for at least 5 seconds, assessed by the Gross Motor Scale of the Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development – Third Edition (BSID-III). All 7 infants who achieved this milestone received the high dose (41%; 7/17), which was the dose selected for the confirmatory Part 2 of the study. Nine of the infants in the high-dose cohort (53%; 9/17) had upright head control after 12 months of treatment, and 1 infant (6%; 1/17) was able to stand (bearing weight), as assessed by the Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination Module 2 (HINE-2).

In the low- and high-dose cohorts, no infant lost the ability to swallow over 12 months, and 86% (18/21) were able to feed orally, either exclusively or in combination with a feeding tube at 12 months. In addition, 90% (19/21) of infants were alive without permanent ventilation after 12 months of treatment with Evrysdi. Three infants experienced fatal complications of their disease after approximately 1, 8 and 13 months of treatment, respectively. An additional infant passed away after the data cut-off with death occurring approximately 3.5 months after receiving the last dose of study drug. None of these have been attributed by the investigator as related to Evrysdi.

