Genentech Announces Results From Evrysdi (risdiplam) Study in Infants With Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Published in New England Journal of Medicine

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that Evrysdi (risdiplam) data from the dose finding Part 1 of the pivotal FIREFISH study in infants with symptomatic Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) were published in the February 24, 2021 online issue of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The data show that treatment with Evrysdi at 12 months helped 90% (19/21) of these infants survive without permanent ventilation and 33% (7/21) sit without support for at least 5 seconds, which is not normally seen in the natural course of the disease. The study also found that treatment with Evrysdi increased the levels of survival of motor neuron (SMN) protein by a median 1.9-fold from baseline in the high-dose cohort at 12 months.

“Since Evrysdi was FDA approved in August, we have been inspired by the stories and sense of hope that we have heard from people living with SMA and their families about the impact Evrysdi has had in their lives,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “The publication of the data in the New England Journal of Medicine reinforces the value of Evrysdi as an important treatment option for SMA.”