Tensing recognized as Esri Utility Network Specialist

WAARDENBURG, Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the first Esri partners in Europe, Tensing has officially been awarded the Esri Utility Network Specialty. This recognition is given only to partners who have proven expertise in the field of utilities, the new Utility Network data model, and the implementation of services using the ArcGIS Utility Network Management Extension.

Tensing is one of the leading Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and Data Integration consulting companies in the Netherlands and has built up a great deal of knowledge and experience around the utility sector over the years. With a view to helping organizations secure the supply, continuity and quality of their network in an efficient and sustainable manner, Tensing has already supported several big and smaller utility clients in Europe succeed with the implementation of the Esri Utility Network.



This expertise is now recognized with the receipt of the Utility Network Specialty. It should be noted that this specialty is not just awarded based on years of experience and the amount of Utility Network implementations which a partner has made. To qualify for the award, Tensing had to undergo a thorough audit by Esri which tested their knowledge, technical skills, and experience.



"We are honoured to receive the specialty award, and to be a part of the select group of recognized utility specialists worldwide," notes Otto Huisman, International Business Director of Tensing. "While there is increasing awareness of the great benefits of the Utility Network, finding the right implementation partner is paramount to a successful implementation and transition. The Utility Network Specialty is here to help organizations find an experienced implementation partner. It's like Esri's seal of approval for knowledge and reliability around the Utility Network."

With the Utility Network, Esri offers a GIS environment specifically designed for the Utility Industry. The platform offers future-proof asset management with all necessary functionality for network modeling, editing and analysis. The Utility Network allows users to create, manage and share network data from one single platform, visualized on any device, at any time. Geographic data in particular is valuable here, because it enables location-driven support for critical business processes. This allows users to visualize the status of the network and ensures quick and appropriate responses to emergencies and efficient construction or maintenance processes can take place.



The switch to the Utility Network offers many advantages, but is also an extensive project. Guidance by an experienced consultancy and implementation partner is therefore critical. Tensing is an Esri Gold Partner and offers a proven approach for Utility Network implementation.

About Tensing

For more than 30 years, Tensing has been making geographical data accessible and applicable to a wide audience. With the largest team of certified Esri and FME professionals Tensing is able to help organizations transition towards data driven operations and optimize their business processes through the application of spatial intelligence. Since 2020 Tensing is part of the Avineon Group.

For more information, please visit www.tensing.com | https://www.tensing.com/en/industries/utilities