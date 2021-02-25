Kemper Executives to Speak at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Investors Conference

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Kemper’s president and chief executive officer, and James J. McKinney, Kemper’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, will virtually present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, at 3:50 p.m. Eastern.

The presentation will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of Kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.