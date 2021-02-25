Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay, EVP and Chief Operating Officer Red Conger, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Price, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 30th Annual Global Metals & Mining conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.



The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-teck.