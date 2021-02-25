 

Teck Media and Investor Webcast Advisory

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) President and Chief Executive Officer Don Lindsay, EVP and Chief Operating Officer Red Conger, and SVP and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Price, will be participating in a fireside chat at the BMO Capital Markets 30th Annual Global Metals & Mining conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific time. The investor presentation will include information on company strategy, financial performance, and outlook for the company’s business units.

The presentation will be webcast through the following link at: https://bmo.qumucloud.com/view/2021-gmm-teck.

Alternatively, the webcast with supporting slides will be available on Teck’s website at: www.teck.com.

About Teck
Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:
Ellen Lai
Coordinator, Investor Relations
604.699.4257
ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com




ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Teck Reports Unaudited Annual and Fourth Quarter Results for 2020
18.02.21
Teck Announces Dividend
16.02.21
Teck Doubles Water Treatment Capacity at Elkview Operations
29.01.21
Teck’s Q4 2020 Financial Results and Investors’ Conference Call February 18, 2021
27.01.21
Teck Named to 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

