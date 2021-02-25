News Corp to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The virtual session will begin at 8:45am EST.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.