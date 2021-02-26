Calibre Mining Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) announces that President and CEO Russell Ball is stepping down from his executive position and as a Director of the Company for personal reasons effective immediately. The Company would like to thank Mr. Ball for his contributions to Calibre over the past three years and wishes him well in his future endeavours. The Company’s current Senior VP & Chief Operating Officer, Darren Hall has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Calibre effective immediately.



Blayne Johnson, Chairman of Calibre stated: “The Board of Directors of Calibre is very pleased to welcome Darren Hall to his new role as President, CEO and Director of the Company. Darren is an experienced mining professional who was involved in the acquisition of Calibre’s Libertad and Limon gold mines in 2019. He is the originator of Calibre’s “Hub and Spoke” operating strategy which has resulted in a 30% increase in our forecast gold production in 2021 to 170,000 to 180,000 ozs. Darren was instrumental in increasing the market cap of our previous company Newmarket Gold from $150 million to when Newmarket merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in a $1.0 billion transaction in 2016. Darren has a deep understanding of Calibre’s business and growth strategy and will continue his strong record of leadership and achievement as President and CEO of the Company.”

Darren Hall has over 30 years of leadership experience in the mining industry with a track record of increasing production, reducing costs, and promoting health, safety, and business excellence. Darren joined Calibre as Senior VP & COO in 2019 concurrently with Calibre’s acquisition of the Limon and Libertad gold mines in Nicaragua. Prior to joining Calibre, Darren was COO of Newmarket Gold and was responsible for maintaining a strong foundation of quality gold production from three mines including the high-grade Fosterville gold mine, yielding record results. Prior to Newmarket Gold, Mr. Hall worked for Newmont Mining Corporation where he held roles of increasing leadership and responsibility throughout the organization for almost 30 years.