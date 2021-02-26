VR Resources Closes Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement for Proceeds of $150,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Ltd. ( TSX.V: VRR; FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF ) (the “Company” or “VR”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement (“Financing”) consisting of 365,854 flow-through shares (“FT Shares”) at a price of $0.41 per flow-through share for gross proceeds of $150,000.14.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid a cash finders fee of $9,000.00, issued 10,975 finders share purchase warrants and paid a legal fee of $1,000. The finders warrants are exercisable at $0.55 per common share for a period of 18 months from todays closing.

The securities that were issued under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period under Canadian securities law.

VR will use the net proceeds of the Financing for mineral exploration on its Hecla-Kilmer property in Ontario., and more specifically for a detailed ground-based gravity geophysical survey set to commence next week.

About VR Resources

VR is an established junior exploration company focused on greenfields opportunities in copper and precious metals (TSX.V: VRR; Frankfurt: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF). VR is the continuance of 4 years of active exploration in Nevada by a Vancouver-based private company. The diverse experience and proven track record of its Board in early-stage exploration, discovery and M&A is the foundation of VR. The Company focuses on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada, and is well financed for its exploration strategies and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition.

