 

Acquisition of Common Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. by Altius Resources Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 23:05  |  54   |   |   

Altius Resources Inc. (“Altius”), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) (OTCQX:ATUSF) announced today that pursuant to an option agreement dated February 23, 2021 with TRU Precious Metals Corp.(TSXV: TRU) (“TRU”), with its head office at 70 Trius Drive, Fredericton, New Brunswick E3B 5E3, it has the right to acquire 7,140,000 common shares of TRU (the “Shares”) representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of TRU upon receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) in exchange for the grant of an option to acquire by TRU a 100% interest in the mineral claims known as Golden Rose in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador (the “Option”). In addition, the Option Agreement provides that TRU will issue to Altius an additional 800,000 common shares within one month from the closing date of the transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement, 800,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the Option Agreement and a further 1,400,000 common shares (collectively, the “Additional Shares”) on the second anniversary of the Option Agreement, subject to the approval of the TSXV. If on the dates of issuance of such Additional Shares, the issuance would result in the total number of common shares held by Altius exceeding 19.9% of the issued and outstanding capital of TRU following such issuance, then such Additional Shares will not be issued on such dates but shall remain issuable to Altius at such time that Altius’ shareholdings in TRU would not result in it exceeding 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of TRU. All of the Additional Shares must be issued prior to the exercise of the Option under the Option Agreement by TRU. The Shares and the Additional Shares to be acquired by Altius pursuant to the Option Agreement will be issued at a deemed price of $0.25 per share, subject to the requirements of the TSXV. Immediately prior to the transaction contemplated by the Option Agreement, Altius held no securities of TRU. Altius will not acquire the Additional Shares if such acquisition would result in Altius’ shareholding in TRU exceeding 19.9% of the issued and outstanding capital of TRU.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acquisition of Common Shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. by Altius Resources Inc. Altius Resources Inc. (“Altius”), a subsidiary of Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) (OTCQX:ATUSF) announced today that pursuant to an option agreement dated February 23, 2021 with TRU Precious Metals Corp.(TSXV: TRU) (“TRU”), with its head …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Altius Announces Pricing of Altius Renewable Royalties IPO

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
227
Altius Minerals - Die Rohstoffperle