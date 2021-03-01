Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Cirrus , a UK headquartered leadership and talent consultancy. Cirrus joins Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential team and strengthens its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cirrus is now part of the Accenture Family. (Photo: Business Wire)

With 70 experts located in the U.K. and Australia serving global clients, Cirrus blends leadership, talent, and engagement expertise to assess and develop leaders — creating behavioural change and implementing agile ways of working to unlock their potential. Cirrus has a proven track record of delivering business impact through bespoke leadership and team development solutions run via virtual, face-to-face and digital channels.

“Our clients look to us for guidance and innovation alongside them in their transformation journeys, especially during times of change. By acquiring Cirrus, we can deliver leadership and talent development programs to serve them at a greater pace and scale,” said Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture. “Cirrus’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways.”

Cirrus complements Accenture’s most recent Talent & Organization / Human Potential acquisitions - Future State in February and Kates Kesler in 2020 — which aim to expand client offerings and create new ways to deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges. Cirrus was founded by Dr. Simon Hayward in 2010. Simon is a highly regarded leadership thought leader, author and honorary Professor at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

“Joining Accenture creates an opportunity to bring our capabilities to more clients seeking expertise in leadership guidance,” said Dr. Simon Hayward, chief executive officer at Cirrus. “Together, we’ll be able to bring our innovative digital learning and leadership development services to clients around the world at a time of truly critical need.”

“We are all thrilled to welcome Cirrus to Accenture,” said Diana Barea, managing director, Talent & Organisation, Accenture UK & Ireland. “In times of constant change, leadership in delivering successful cloud, platform and other critical business transformations is more important than ever. Cirrus will help our clients unleash their ingenuity as they lead through change.”