 

Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 09:19  |  64   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Cirrus, a UK headquartered leadership and talent consultancy. Cirrus joins Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential team and strengthens its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking business transformation. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005129/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Long
Basispreis 228,70€
Hebel 10,94
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 277,69€
Hebel 9,37
Ask 2,15
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Cirrus is now part of the Accenture Family. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cirrus is now part of the Accenture Family. (Photo: Business Wire)

With 70 experts located in the U.K. and Australia serving global clients, Cirrus blends leadership, talent, and engagement expertise to assess and develop leaders — creating behavioural change and implementing agile ways of working to unlock their potential. Cirrus has a proven track record of delivering business impact through bespoke leadership and team development solutions run via virtual, face-to-face and digital channels.

“Our clients look to us for guidance and innovation alongside them in their transformation journeys, especially during times of change. By acquiring Cirrus, we can deliver leadership and talent development programs to serve them at a greater pace and scale,” said Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture. “Cirrus’s digital learning capabilities, in particular, will help transform and reinvent our clients’ C-suites and broader teams in innovative ways.”

Cirrus complements Accenture’s most recent Talent & Organization / Human Potential acquisitions - Future State in February and Kates Kesler in 2020 — which aim to expand client offerings and create new ways to deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges. Cirrus was founded by Dr. Simon Hayward in 2010. Simon is a highly regarded leadership thought leader, author and honorary Professor at the Alliance Manchester Business School.

“Joining Accenture creates an opportunity to bring our capabilities to more clients seeking expertise in leadership guidance,” said Dr. Simon Hayward, chief executive officer at Cirrus. “Together, we’ll be able to bring our innovative digital learning and leadership development services to clients around the world at a time of truly critical need.”

“We are all thrilled to welcome Cirrus to Accenture,” said Diana Barea, managing director, Talent & Organisation, Accenture UK & Ireland. “In times of constant change, leadership in delivering successful cloud, platform and other critical business transformations is more important than ever. Cirrus will help our clients unleash their ingenuity as they lead through change.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Cirrus, a UK headquartered leadership and talent consultancy. Cirrus joins Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential team and strengthens its development and coaching capabilities for leaders seeking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Aegon closes the sale of Stonebridge
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Eurofins Announces the launch of an At-Home COVID-19 PCR Test kit available direct to consumers, ...
Titel
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Accenture and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Accelerate U.K.’s Transition to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions
17.02.21
As Digital Gap Widens in Wake of Pandemic, ‘Masters of Change’ Will Define the Future, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2021
16.02.21
Accenture Expands Cloud First Offerings and Engineering Capabilities in the UK with Acquisition of Infinity Works
15.02.21
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
10.02.21
Accenture Launches New Business Group with VMware to Help Organizations Move to the Cloud Faster
09.02.21
Chief Financial Officers Have Exponentially Larger Roles to Play in Digital Strategy and Execution, Accenture Report Finds
03.02.21
Kaiser Permanente Accelerates its Use of Cloud in Strategic Collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft
03.02.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Touchcast
02.02.21
Australian Institute of Marine Science and Accenture Join Forces to Advance Coral Reef Monitoring and Conservation
02.02.21
Accenture Expands Change Management Capabilities by Acquiring Organizational Transformation Consultancy Future State