 

BrainsWay Ltd. Announces Closing of $45.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 13:00  |  28   |   |   

CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 5,315,300 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), upsized to include 693,300 ADSs sold pursuant to the underwriters’ exercise in full of their option to purchase additional ADSs, at a price to the public of $8.50 per ADS. The gross proceeds to BrainsWay from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $45.2 million.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Ladenburg Thalmann and Northland Capital Markets acted as the co-managers.

The ADSs were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-248601), including a base prospectus, that was previously filed by BrainsWay and as was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 16, 2020. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the website of the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may also be obtained from: Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at 212-667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neurostimulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology. The Company received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its products for a variety of patient populations, including in 2013 for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), in 2018 for patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and in 2020 for patients with smoking addiction. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BrainsWay Ltd. Announces Closing of $45.2 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American Depositary Shares Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares CRESSKILL, N.J. and JERUSALEM, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, today announced the closing of its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
Evergold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Share buy-back programme - week 8
Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon as Chief Executive Officer
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
BrainsWay Ltd. Announces Pricing of $39,287,000 Underwritten Offering of American Depositary Shares
22.02.21
BrainsWay Ltd. Announces Proposed Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
16.02.21
BrainsWay Enhances Commercial Leadership Team with the Addition of Fran Hackett as Vice President of North American Sales
16.02.21
BrainsWay Reports Preliminary Record Fourth Quarter Revenue and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results