 

Maximus Acquires Federal Division of Attain, LLC for $430 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.03.2021, 13:18  |  46   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it completed the acquisition of the Federal division of Attain, LLC. The contracted purchase price of $430 million is subject to certain reductions and adjustments. Privately-owned Attain serves the U.S. Federal Government, with a strong reputation as an innovator with unparalleled technology services such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to support the mission-critical objectives of numerous federal agencies.

The acquisition is a natural fit and logical next step in furthering two core pillars of Maximus' long-term corporate strategy including accelerating digital transformation and the ongoing expansion into the U.S. federal market, which is a priority growth area. Attain Federal will also benefit from Maximus’ experience serving federal government clients, its desirable contract vehicles, as well as its leadership position in driving digital transformation for government.

“This acquisition is another milestone in our digital transformation and growth journey. We welcome the employees of Attain Federal, who are leaders in delivering robust technology solutions for government. Both Maximus and Attain share a common purpose to help deliver outcomes that matter to our government customers through a holistic, agile, secure, and customer-centric approach,” commented Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus. “Our M&A strategy remains keenly focused on enabling us to build long-term, sustainable, organic growth by continuing to build scale, enhance our clinical and digital capabilities, and extend into new areas. We believe this is an optimal path to enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

With the addition of Attain Federal's automation and digital expertise, Maximus expects to be able to further design, develop, and deliver even more innovative, impactful solutions to support the mission of its federal customers. The Company's digital transformation strategy seeks to offer new models for citizen engagement and enable its government partners to achieve their program modernization goals. Market-leading applications and development capabilities, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, and machine learning enhance the Company's competitive position, enable new solution offerings, and improve service delivery across our operations. The complimentary customer base of Maximus and Attain Federal offer meaningful opportunities for further expansion in the federal market.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maximus Acquires Federal Division of Attain, LLC for $430 Million Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it completed the acquisition of the Federal division of Attain, LLC. The contracted purchase price of $430 million is subject to certain reductions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Chevron Invests in Geothermal Development Company
KKR and Rakuten Complete Seiyu Share Purchase from Walmart
Liberty Latin America Reports Fiscal 2020 Results
Logitech Increases Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook, Raises Long-Term Financial Model
PQ Group Holdings Accelerates Transformation: Enters Agreement to Sell Performance Chemicals Business and Acquires Niche Catalyst Activation ...
Accenture Acquires Leadership and Talent Consultancy Cirrus to Support C-Suite Transformations
Transgene and BioInvent Have Enrolled First Patient in Phase I/IIa Trial of Novel Oncolytic Virus ...
U.S. FDA Accepts Merck’s Gefapixant New Drug Application for Review
Eurofins Delivered Very Strong Revenues, Margin and Cash Flow in FY 2020, Ahead of Its Objectives, ...
Spire Global, Inc., a Leading Global Provider of Space-Based Data and Analytics, to Go Public ...
Titel
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Maximus Supports States in Managing Vaccine Distribution
04.02.21
Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results