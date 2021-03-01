Goldcliff Consolidates Ainsworth Silver District Land Position

The additional claims host several additional old prospect pits and past producing small mines. The Ainsworth district hosted more than 50 properties from which silver-lead-zinc was produced from 1889 to 1964. Together with the nearby Sandon area in the “Silvery Slocan”, the region produced 92 million ounces of silver.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS), reports that the Company has acquired by way of an option to purchase a large land position of additional claims and crown grants in the historic Ainsworth silver camp, near Kaslo, B.C. An agreement with a private individual involves the purchase of approximately 2,915 hectares of mineral tenures and 295 hectares of crown grants by paying $25,000 on signing, $25,000 twelve months from signing and $25,000 twenty-four months from signing, for a total purchase price of $75,000. In addition to Goldcliff’s existing claims, the Company’s holdings are now approximately 4,455 hectares, making it the largest land position in the district.

Goldcliff’s holdings include the former No. 1 Mine, the largest and highest grade producer in the district. The No. 1 Mine, operated by Cominco from 1910 to 1921, produced 1,993,818 ounces of silver at a recovered grade of 49.64 ounces Ag per ton. Ore was mined from five levels between 4100 and 4300 feet, or for a vertical extent of only 60 metres. Additional ore shoots along strike and offset at depth have never been explored for using modern exploration techniques. Last fall Goldcliff conducted a reconnaissance scale geochemical rock, soil, and drainage sediment sampling programme. A total of 38 rock samples, 64 soil samples and 18 lithic drainage samples (LDS) were collected from areas focused on the Cedar Creek canyon and the region around the old No. 1 mine and Silver Hoard workings as well as the area between the two historic mines. Highly anomalous soil and LDS samples were recovered as well as high grade silver values in several rock samples. Details were discussed in a Goldcliff news release dated January 6, 2021.

Plans for additional exploration include an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey over the No. 1 and Silver Hoard areas plus ground geophysical and detailed geochemical follow-up to define trenching and drill targets.

