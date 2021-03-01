 

Goldcliff Consolidates Ainsworth Silver District Land Position

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS), reports that the Company has acquired by way of an option to purchase a large land position of additional claims and crown grants in the historic Ainsworth silver camp, near Kaslo, B.C. An agreement with a private individual involves the purchase of approximately 2,915 hectares of mineral tenures and 295 hectares of crown grants by paying $25,000 on signing, $25,000 twelve months from signing and $25,000 twenty-four months from signing, for a total purchase price of $75,000. In addition to Goldcliff’s existing claims, the Company’s holdings are now approximately 4,455 hectares, making it the largest land position in the district.

The additional claims host several additional old prospect pits and past producing small mines. The Ainsworth district hosted more than 50 properties from which silver-lead-zinc was produced from 1889 to 1964. Together with the nearby Sandon area in the “Silvery Slocan”, the region produced 92 million ounces of silver.

Goldcliff’s holdings include the former No. 1 Mine, the largest and highest grade producer in the district. The No. 1 Mine, operated by Cominco from 1910 to 1921, produced 1,993,818 ounces of silver at a recovered grade of 49.64 ounces Ag per ton. Ore was mined from five levels between 4100 and 4300 feet, or for a vertical extent of only 60 metres. Additional ore shoots along strike and offset at depth have never been explored for using modern exploration techniques. Last fall Goldcliff conducted a reconnaissance scale geochemical rock, soil, and drainage sediment sampling programme. A total of 38 rock samples, 64 soil samples and 18 lithic drainage samples (LDS) were collected from areas focused on the Cedar Creek canyon and the region around the old No. 1 mine and Silver Hoard workings as well as the area between the two historic mines. Highly anomalous soil and LDS samples were recovered as well as high grade silver values in several rock samples. Details were discussed in a Goldcliff news release dated January 6, 2021.

Plans for additional exploration include an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey over the No. 1 and Silver Hoard areas plus ground geophysical and detailed geochemical follow-up to define trenching and drill targets.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Goldcliff Consolidates Ainsworth Silver District Land Position VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS), reports that the Company has acquired by way of an option …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...